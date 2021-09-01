CHS faces new look Panthers on Thursday

"He'll be completely different than last week. Last week we saw kids that were 6-4, 260, and this week we're going to see a kid that's 5-9 and about 165 pounds," Williams said. "When he gets a crease he can hit it and take off. It's a little bit of a different challenge."

Columbus is considering what to do to limit Owen while also improving and correcting its own errors. CHS had a touchdown called back on the first drive at Omaha Central and had the second drive halted by more flags. Williams and his staff aren't the types to overreact, so this week has been more about cleaning things up than making an overhaul.

The Discoverers have an identity they've built recently, and that won't change due to one result. Doing things better on a handful of snaps could have made a huge difference against the Eagles.

We showed all of that to the kids, showed them how close we were. They kind of knew it but it's easy to see when you see it on film. Omaha Central is a really good football team, I think they're going to have a really good year. To know if we clean up a few things that we're right there at that same level with them, it helps going back out on the field and getting back to work.

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

