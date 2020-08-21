CHS girls show fight in season-opening doubleheader

The Navigators plated the first run of the game with a single and a one-out double. The Discoverers answered in the third when Hannah Renner reached with an error, advanced twice on ground ball outs and scored on a mishandled fly ball to center off the bat of Braun.

A two-out North Star home run then double and single made it 3-1 after the fourth. Columbus made one last push with Huele's single and Hazlett's double with two down in the sixth. Huele was stranded at second with a strikeout in the next at bat.

Columbus was set down in order in the seventh.

"We know that we need to work on hitting," Newman said. "Some of thsese girls have never seen the kind of speed that North Star throws. Their first pitcher, she throws hard. We just need to execute in the box."

GAME 2 - Lincoln North Star 8, Columbus 2: CHS was slightly better at the plate with six hits in 29 at bats but stranded seven runners, including three in scoring position.

The big blow came in the fifth on two line drives to left field that popped out of the glove. North Star batted around in the inning and used five hits with two errors to score five times and blow open a 3-1 game.