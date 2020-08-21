CHS girls show fight in season-opening doubleheader

Lincoln North Star pitching dominated in Game 1 and two costly errors led too a big Navigator inning in Game 2 but Columbus High softball coach Kelsey Newman saw generally positive things from her team Thursday in a pair of 3-2 and 8-2 season-opening home losses.
Columbus was just 2 for 26 in Game 1 and had just five total base runners but hung around and had the tying run at second in the sixth inning. In Game 2 it was a 3-1 North Star lead after four when two errors sparked a five-run fifth that put Columbus in too deep a hole to recover.
Perhaps the most positive development was junior pitcher Rylee Renner. Renner tossed all 14 innings, struck out 10, walked just one and allowed six total earned runs. Other key contributors included senior Becca Hazlett with two hits including a home run and Tayler Braun with a 2 for 4 performance in Game 2.
"I definitely think we have more confidence," Newman said. "We focused on the defense, last year, and getting our pitching up to par. Rylee took the initiative on that. Our outfield tonight was stellar. Overall, our confidence and our maturity shows."
GAME 1: North Star 3, Columbus 2: Columbus didn't manage a hit until the sixth inning when Addie Huele singled to right. CHS had two base runners in the previous five innings, and scored one, but struck out nine times before Huele's deep drive to right field.
The Navigators plated the first run of the game with a single and a one-out double. The Discoverers answered in the third when Hannah Renner reached with an error, advanced twice on ground ball outs and scored on a mishandled fly ball to center off the bat of Braun.
A two-out North Star home run then double and single made it 3-1 after the fourth. Columbus made one last push with Huele's single and Hazlett's double with two down in the sixth. Huele was stranded at second with a strikeout in the next at bat.
Columbus was set down in order in the seventh.
"We know that we need to work on hitting," Newman said. "Some of thsese girls have never seen the kind of speed that North Star throws. Their first pitcher, she throws hard. We just need to execute in the box."
GAME 2 - Lincoln North Star 8, Columbus 2: CHS was slightly better at the plate with six hits in 29 at bats but stranded seven runners, including three in scoring position.
The big blow came in the fifth on two line drives to left field that popped out of the glove. North Star batted around in the inning and used five hits with two errors to score five times and blow open a 3-1 game.
A leadoff single, followed by an error and another single made it 4-1. Another error and back-to-back doubles followed by a base hit to left field pushed four more across.
North Star scored one in the first on a triple and a double and was up 3-1 after three on back-to-back one-out singles and a two-out double.
Hazlett homered to lead off the second for the first Columbus run and Gwen Stachura reached on an error and scored on Hannah Renner's single to left in the sixth.
CHS had two on with two out after Renner's RBI-single but left them both stranded on a three-pitch strikeout.
Similar to the comment Newman received from Burke head coach Jeff Sturgeon following last year's 9-6 district loss, North Star coach Mike Roth was equally as complimentary about the improvement he saw from Columbus.
"He goes, 'Wow, whole different team than when we played you last year in the Lincoln tournament,'" Newman said. "He said we've been doing a really nice job."
Columbus is back in action on Saturday in a home doubleheader against Lincoln Southwest. First pitch at Gerrard Park is set for noon.
"We were a little more aggressive on the bases. I saw some good things there. We saw some great things," Newman said. "Now, it's about continuing those little things, those great things to produce efficiently - to becoming consistent."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
