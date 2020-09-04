CHS moves on without Fleeman

Mickey completed a crucial pass on the final drive of the first half leading to the final points of a game - a Garrett Esch field goal. He also came to the stadium that night unaware he'd be thrust into the starting role.

With a week to prepare and a speedy skill set, the Discoverers are confident they can win games with Mickey at the controls.

"He's a little bit more explosive and dynamic as far as a being a runner. CJ was more of a power guy with some speed once he got going," Williams said. "Brody's got a nice arm and he understands the offense because he's been taking backup snaps now for a few years."

Some adjustments will have to be made to play to Mickey's strengths in terms of the quarterback run game is concerned. And in the passing game, while he might have the exact kind of accuracy Fleeman did, he can change the game with his feet and make things happen, Williams said.

"Especially when he gets his confidence when he's out there," he said. "We didn't really give him a lot of opportunities in the second half last Friday just because we were trying to work the clock and we were backed up against our goal line a few times.

"It's going to fun to see him out there when he's got a clean game and we get out in the open field and open it up for him a little bit."