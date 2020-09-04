CHS moves on without Fleeman

Columbus High School realized the worst on Wednesday when the future status of quarterback CJ Fleeman was revealed: Out for the season.
Fleeman suffered a right knee injury just before halftime last week in the win over Scottsbluff. He made a handoff to Trey Kobza and then felt a defender crash into the side of his leg.
Fleeman spent the rest of the game on the sideline as a precaution. That precaution is now a reality - he'll require surgery.
Columbus returns several players from last year's squad in starting positions this fall. Fleeman was the most experienced of those, having taken over the starting quarterback job the second game of his sophomore year.
The coaching staff was eager to see what he could do in his third year at the helm. Sadly, they'll never quite know.
Junior Brody Mickey will assume the quarterback duties after coming in for Fleeman the final 26 minutes of the game.
"It's a little frustrating because we think we're in line to have a three-year starter at quarterback, but it happens," coach Craig Williams said. "Brody (Mickey) took all the snaps all summer because CJ was playing baseball around the country all summer. So, he's taken a ton of snaps in the last few months."
Mickey did little statistically, but the CHS coaching staff also put the clamps on him, preferring to let the defense win the game.
Mickey completed a crucial pass on the final drive of the first half leading to the final points of a game - a Garrett Esch field goal. He also came to the stadium that night unaware he'd be thrust into the starting role.
With a week to prepare and a speedy skill set, the Discoverers are confident they can win games with Mickey at the controls.
"He's a little bit more explosive and dynamic as far as a being a runner. CJ was more of a power guy with some speed once he got going," Williams said. "Brody's got a nice arm and he understands the offense because he's been taking backup snaps now for a few years."
Some adjustments will have to be made to play to Mickey's strengths in terms of the quarterback run game is concerned. And in the passing game, while he might have the exact kind of accuracy Fleeman did, he can change the game with his feet and make things happen, Williams said.
"Especially when he gets his confidence when he's out there," he said. "We didn't really give him a lot of opportunities in the second half last Friday just because we were trying to work the clock and we were backed up against our goal line a few times.
"It's going to fun to see him out there when he's got a clean game and we get out in the open field and open it up for him a little bit."
Mickey's first-ever start comes in Friday's Maroon Cup matchup with Norfolk. The Panthers were 21-7 winners last week at home over Papillion-La Vista. They also had quarterback injury concerns when the starter Jace Mohr went down and was replaced by Clayton Sharp.
Mohr's status remains unknown, but regardless of who's under center, Norfolk's attack is well-known. Between the two, they passed for 152 yards, completed 64 percent and threw for one touchdown.
"We've always said that we've always matched up pretty well with most teams in the state, outside of a few that are just heads and tails above everyone else," Williams said. "If we face a team that tries to spread us out and use our athleticism, we always feel pretty good about it; but you've got to be very sound in the secondary."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
