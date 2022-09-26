Cielocha's four touchdowns, stingy defense leads to third straight win

For the third time this season, Scotus Central Catholic limited its opponent to under 10 points as the Shamrocks opened district play with a 35-8 win at Arlington Friday night.

The Eagles were limited to just 176 total yards and didn't score until the fourth quarter when they trailed 35-0. Scotus quarterback Trenton Cielocha combined for four touchdowns, three passing and one running, in the victory.

The senior signal caller completed 8 of 9 passes for 128 yards and three touchdowns. He also scored a 1-yard touchdown run. Luke Wemhoff caught three passes for 49 yards and two touchdowns. Faust caught a 21-yard touchdown pass. In total, six Shamrocks caught at least one pass.

Scotus recorded 440 total yards, its most in a game this season. It ran for 311 yards and averaged nearly 8 yards a carry. Jack Faust recorded five runs of at least 12 yards, finishing the night with eight carries and 97 yards.

Henry Ramaekers and Eli Jarecke posted 68 and 61 rushing yards, respectively. Jarecke scored one touchdown.

Defensively, Max Wemhoff led the Shamrocks with six tackles and one fumble recovery. Faust and Caleb Cameron recorded four tackles each. As a unit, Scotus limited Arlington to just eight first downs and forced six punts.

The Shamrocks opened the scoring with 9:49 left in the first quarter on a 19-yard touchdown pass from Cielocha to Luke. They doubled their lead later in the quarter on a 21-yard touchdown reception from Faust.

In the second quarter, Scotus extended its lead to 21-0 on a 7-yard touchdown run by Jarecke, his second touchdown in as manty weeks. The Shamrocks entered intermission with a 27-0 advantage following a 1-yard run by Cielocha with 2:21 remaining in the frame.

The final score of the night for Scotus occurred with 8:39 remaining in the third quarter on a 22-yard touchdown reception by Luke for his second trip to the end zone. Arlington's lone score was a 36-yard touchdown pass with 9:40 remaining in regulation.

Scotus won its third straight game to improve to 4-1 and 1-0 in district play. In its four wins, it has outscored its opponents 125-33. The seventh-ranked Shamrocks return home Friday to face 4-1 Douglas County West.