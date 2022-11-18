Clarkson/Leigh looks to cap magical season with state title

Clarkson/Leigh head to Memorial Stadium for the first time as a co-op school Monday in the NSAA Class D-1 state championship game.

Of the seven football classes, the Patriots are the second-lowest seed (No. 7) to reach the state title game. They won two close games against Wisner-Pilger and Crofton as the higher seed in the first two rounds of the D-1 playoffs.

In the quarterfinals, Clarkson/Leigh defeated No. 15 Weeping Water 46-18 to advance to the semifinals against No. 3 Stanton. The Patriots shut out the Mustangs in the first half, imposing their will on the ground and on defense in a 54-12 victory.

“Our defense really played well,” Patriots head coach Jim Clarkson said. “I was really impressed how our guys kind of took the run game out of the mix and just flew around to the football and played with a lot of energy and passion. It was a lot of fun.”

It’s new territory for both Clarkson/Leigh and Neligh-Oakdale. The Warriors are playing in their first state championship game. Before this season, they hadn’t advanced past the quarterfinals.

Neligh-Oakdale features arguably the most dynamic football player in the state in senior Aiden Kuester. The Warriors quarterback has thrown for 2,846 yards and 27 touchdowns. On the ground, he rushed for 2,031 yards and 47 touchdowns.

“There’s so much he (Kuester) he can do. If he’s not going to run it on you, they run a great little short passing screen game and these receivers can beat you deep also,” Clarkson said. “He seems to put the ball on the money more often than not. If you fall asleep on that, he’s going to run over you because he’s a big strong kid that runs really well. There’s a lot of challenges to it. Just trying to make sure we can cover at least most of it.”

Drew Beeson captains the Patriots defense, leading the team with 123 tackles and seven fumble recoveries this season. Jackson Koehn and Dylan Higby recorded 73 and 72 tackles, respectively. Kyle Holmberg recorded three sacks this season and Kasik and Jase Indra intercepted two passes each.

Clarkson described the keys to limiting Kuester and the Warriors offense.

“The big thing is to try not to give up the big, big play. They seem to thrive on that,” he said. “If we can tackle in space, if we can maybe slow his run game down a little bit ... we want to kind take the run game out of the mix and make him throw it every down. Even though that’s dangerous, I think that gives us the better chance to win to take that running game out of the mix.”

Because of the threat Kuester presents on offense, Clarkson said it’s going to be essential to keep him off the field on offense as much as possible.

The Patriots will lean heavily on running back Kyle Kasik. The senior leads the team with 1,961 yards and 35 touchdowns. Ryan Brichacek will also play a key role as the quarterback. In his first year as the starter, Brichacek threw for 545 yards and eight touchdowns and rushed for 731 yards and 12 scores.

“Our offensive line’s been firing on all cylinders. Kyle’s (Kasik) running very, very well right now. Ryan’s (Brichacek) running the show very efficiently. We’re really clicking on all cylinders and we’re going to need them,” Clarkson said. “Talk about defense, we’re going to do that offense kind of play defense for us a little bit and have some long, drawn-out drives to keep the ball away from them a little bit. Hopefully, we can punch it in the end zone and keep the pressure on them.”

Clarkson described the balancing act of treating Monday’s game as just another football game while also appreciating the experience.

“I want them to enjoy it. We talked a lot about that. Once that ball is kicked, you got to lock in because it’s another football game on a regular field like they’ve played 100 times in their lives,” he said. “We just kind of try to focus in on our opponent and focus on the task at hand. Hopefully, the other stuff ... I want them to appreciate it, but I don’t want them to get lost in those lights either. I want them to appreciate where they are and then go play the football game.”

Clarkson/Leigh seeks the area’s first state title since Leigh captured the trophy in 1984. Kickoff Monday is at 2:45 p.m.

“It’s awesome. Everyone wants to get down there and all that stuff. It’s nice. These kids worked really hard. They’ve been really committed to the team,” Clarkson said. “They’ve been really committed to each other and to see it pay off and get this experience and get the praise they’ve earned, it’s been fun. It’s fun watching the joys on their face after the games. They’re just a fun group of guys to be around. It’s awesome. I’m so happy for them.”