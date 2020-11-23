Class A: Payton's play lifts Westside over Elkhorn South

OMAHA — The No. 9 on Cole Payton’s chest looked a lot like an “S” Friday night in the Class A state championship football game at Omaha Westside’s Phelps Field.
The 6-foot-3, 215-pound left-handed senior all-state quarterback ran through tackle after tackle for 129 yards and three touchdowns, but proved to be just as effective through the air, passing for 218 yards and two more scores to lead the No. 2 Warriors to a 37-21 win over No. 4 Elkhorn South before an estimated 3,000 spectators.
And it was one play later in the second quarter that summarized the night for the North Dakota State recruit. Somehow Payton escaped the grasp of the Storm’s Carter Richardson, who nearly had him sacked for a 10-yard loss with time quickly running out in the first half.
But Payton kept churning, got away and then rolled left to find a wide-open Koby Bretz for an 18-yard touchdown pass with 23 seconds left in the half, which gave the Warriors (12-0) a 21-14 lead they never relinquished.
“I knew Cole was going to get loose, I just needed to get open and he’d find me,” said Bretz, a Nebraska recruit whose 65-yard kickoff return after the Storm (10-2) tied the game at 14 set up the late first half score.
“Cole can do anything, he’s Superman.”
Payton later added touchdown runs of 1 yard and 37 yards on Westside’s first two possessions of the third quarter to open up a 34-14 lead and move the Warriors closer to their third state championship in school history, and their first since back-to-back crowns in 1981 and ’82.
“That’s one of the best performances I’ve ever seen,” said Westside coach Brett Froendt, who won his first state title after guiding the Warriors to a runner-up finish last season.
“Part of our plan was dropping him back and letting him run," Froendt added. “Sometimes he does it on his own. When he breaks away from tackles, that’s not by accident, you should see him train. He trains like that every day.”
For Payton, it was a much better feeling Friday night than a year ago when Bellevue West shut out Westside 35-0 in a snowstorm at Memorial Stadium in the finals.
“I was freezing that night and very disappointed,” said Payton, who completed 14 of 20 passes Friday. “I’m just so happy for this team, especially the senior class. Since the day we lost the state championship last year, this is the one we marked our calendars for. We put our heads down and got to work the day after (the state finals) and I’m so happy to see it all pay off.”
