Class A: Storm seek first Class A title

Balance, versatility and athleticism on offense make the Warriors a very tough squad to slow down. Payton, a North Dakota State recruit, is on the short list of the state's top quarterbacks, and he has several weapons to turn to, including Bretz (Nebraska recruit) and Dickerson (Minnesota recruit). Rezac runs behind a physical line that includes Northern Illinois recruit Cale Haberman (6-3, 280). Only one team (Millard South in the semifinals) held the Warriors to less than 42 points.