Class B: Antlers race past Huskies

That set the stage for the momentum shift.

“They’re a really good football team, and you can’t have self-inflicted wounds like turning the ball over on their side of the field and win games like this,” Aurora coach Kyle Peterson said.

The Huskies moved the ball well for much of the night, led by 109 rushing yards from Mack Owens and 240 total yards from Shaw. But three turnovers helped tip the balance in favor of Elkhorn (11-2).

The Antlers accomplished the rare feat of winning a state championship on their home field — none of the state title games this season were played at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln due to COVID-19 concerns.

“We’d all love to be in Memorial Stadium,” Young said. “That’s what we worked hard for. But there’s no better feeling than winning a state championship on your home field. Elkhorn knows about that, and this is where we belong.”

The senior finished with 14 carries for 104 yards to go along with his kick return for a score. Gutschow completed 5 of 9 passes for 191 yards, including the crucial score to Gragert in the third quarter. Gutschow also rushed for 44 yards.