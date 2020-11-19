Class B: Heavyweights battle in Elkhorn

A talented group of seniors leads the way for the Antlers. Seven seniors start on offense and seven start on defense. Young, who will walk on at Nebraska, takes on a heavy load in the ground game, but the Antlers can also threaten in the passing game. Christo, a 6-foot-4 Nebraska baseball recruit, is a mismatch for a lot of defenders at tight end, and Gannon Gragert leads the team in catches (34), receiving yards (621) and receiving touchdowns (eight). The Antlers' experience played a big part in their rally at Hastings last week