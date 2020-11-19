Class C-1: Pierce seeks 2019 redemption

Pierce has always been known for its physical running game, but the Bluejays have added another element this year with Scholting's arm. The sophomore has thrown for 1,508 yards, and the Bluejays have receivers and tight ends who can stretch the field. Brahmer has 37 catches for 636 yards (17.1 yards per catch). The run game, powered by Race and fullback Michael Kruntorad (600 rushing yards) remains the tone-setter, so it's pick your poison with this offense, which is averaging nearly 42 points per contest.