Class C-2: A battle of unbeatens

The Knights have put a lot of defenses on their heels with the passing game. Koa McIntyre is a 6-foot, 200-pound standout with a big arm. Six Knights have recorded at least 17 catches, including Logemann, who averages 17.6 yards per reception, and has caught at least three passes in a game six times. McIntyre is just as dangerous in the passing game. His speed and size make him capable of breaking for a long touchdown run at any moment. He rushed for 115 yards against Sutton and 119 yards against Yutan in the semifinals.