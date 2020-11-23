Class C-2: Ord finally gets over the hump, claims first football title

Leading 7-0 and humming offensively, Ord (11-0) lost a big opportunity with a fumble at the Bergan goal line. However, safety Quinton Reis made an athletic catch to come down with an interception before taking it all the way for a pick six just moments later.

A second consecutive interception stalled Bergan’s next drive, and it meant the Chanticleers could continue leaning on their ground game. Smith’s 19-yard rushing score put them up 21-0 before halftime. “Our tempo bothered them a little bit in the second quarter,” Ord coach Nathan Wells said. “When we get first downs, we’re hard to stop.”

Bergan quarterback Koa McIntyre led a touchdown drive to open the third quarter, but the Chanticleers wouldn’t get another point. McIntyre finished 19-for-37 passing for more than 200 yards, but his three interceptions prevented the Knights from completing a comeback.

Smith led all players with 118 yards on the ground, and his speed combined with the power of senior running back Tommy Stevens to create an intimidating rushing tandem. Stevens also topped 100 yards rushing, in addition to 50 yards receiving, and his powerful runs were key to Ord’s offensive success.