Class D-1: Dundy County-Stratton wins classic in double overtime

BURWELL — No. 3 Dundy County-Stratton stopped second-ranked Burwell on fourth down in the second overtime to claim the D-1 title with a 42-36 victory on Friday in Burwell.

It was the final big stop in a game that had more of them than one would expect with the teams combining for 551 yards rushing and 40 first downs.

The Tigers (12-0) also stopped Burwell (12-1) inside the red zone twice in the first half, so coach Michael Spargo felt it was appropriate that was how the game ended.

“Coach (Chris) Watt, our (defensive) coordinator, does a great job with these guys,” he said. “All these coaches do a great job — Brandon Zetocka, Chance Raichart, Matt Jarzynka. Those guys do a fantastic job with our defense, and that’s something that has gotten better over the last couple years — our defensive play. I’m proud of these guys.”