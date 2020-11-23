Class D-1: Dundy County-Stratton wins classic in double overtime

BURWELL — No. 3 Dundy County-Stratton stopped second-ranked Burwell on fourth down in the second overtime to claim the D-1 title with a 42-36 victory on Friday in Burwell.
It was the final big stop in a game that had more of them than one would expect with the teams combining for 551 yards rushing and 40 first downs.
The Tigers (12-0) also stopped Burwell (12-1) inside the red zone twice in the first half, so coach Michael Spargo felt it was appropriate that was how the game ended.
“Coach (Chris) Watt, our (defensive) coordinator, does a great job with these guys,” he said. “All these coaches do a great job — Brandon Zetocka, Chance Raichart, Matt Jarzynka. Those guys do a fantastic job with our defense, and that’s something that has gotten better over the last couple years — our defensive play. I’m proud of these guys.”
Dundy County-Stratton took the quick lead in the second overtime when quarterback Quade Myers went in from 10 yards out on the first play. But the PAT pass failed, leaving the door open for Burwell to win.
A holding penalty on first down backed the Longhorns up into a first-and-goal from the 17. On fourth down from the 5, running back Caleb Busch was bottled up on the left sideline near the 3 before Mark Nelms knocked him out of bounds, igniting a Tigers celebration.
Burwell overcame a holding penalty on first-and-goal from the 10 late in the fourth quarter to go up 28-20. But Dundy County-Stratton converted on fourth-and-4 from midfield and successfully drove 65 yards to tie it up.
Serbando Diaz, who ran for 169 yards on 36 carries, scored from 3 yards out with 47 seconds remaining.
A delay of game penalty backed the Tigers up 5 yards for the PAT attempt. Myers was forced to scramble, but he bought time before sneaking a pass over a defender and into the hands of Diaz in the end zone to tie up the contest.
In the first overtime, Busch, who had 218 yards on 40 carries, scored on the first play. A two-point conversion pass from Birch to Cash Gurney gave the Longhorns a 36-28 lead and put the pressure on the Tigers.
Dundy County-Stratton answered. Myers, who rushed for 116 yards on 24 carries, had a 2-yard TD on third down and passed to Corbin Horner for the tying PAT.
