Class D-2: Knights seek first title after knocking off Irish

BDS has sat at No. 1 for most of the season, but No. 7 Sandhills/Thedford seeks its first title after knocking off No. 2 Falls City Sacred Heart.

It starts with Pokorny, who has been nearly unstoppable this year. The senior rushed for 309 yards and five touchdowns against a very strong Falls City Sacred Heart team in the semifinal round. It was Pokorny's second five-touchdown game of the season, and he's also a threat out of the backfield in the passing game. The Knights, who are making their first state final appearance, also are stout on the defensive side. They've held five opponents to eight points or less and have record 38 sacks and 18 interceptions.