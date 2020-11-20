Class D-2: Knights seek first title after knocking off Irish

BDS has sat at No. 1 for most of the season, but No. 7 Sandhills/Thedford seeks its first title after knocking off No. 2 Falls City Sacred Heart.
Game info: 5 p.m. Friday, Shickley High School, livestream — netNebraska.org.
No. 7 Sandhills/Thedford
Record: 12-0.
Coach: Josh Deines.
Road to finals: First round—beat Axtell 68-22; second round—beat No. 10 Loomis 60-16; quarterfinals—beat Pleasanton 50-8; semifinals—beat No. 3 Falls City SH 36-26.
State playoff appearances: 11.
Impact players: RB/LB Dane Pokorny, jr., 213 carries for 1,975 yards and 36 TDs, 73 tackles; QB/DB Grant Ahlstrom, sr., 57-of-107 passing for 780 yards and 14 TDs; OL/LB Reed McFadden, sr., 87 tackles, 17 TFLs; RB/DB Reece Zutavern, jr., 13 pass breakups, 4 INTs, 617 rushing yards.
Bread and butter
It starts with Pokorny, who has been nearly unstoppable this year. The senior rushed for 309 yards and five touchdowns against a very strong Falls City Sacred Heart team in the semifinal round. It was Pokorny's second five-touchdown game of the season, and he's also a threat out of the backfield in the passing game. The Knights, who are making their first state final appearance, also are stout on the defensive side. They've held five opponents to eight points or less and have record 38 sacks and 18 interceptions.
No. 1 BDS
Record: 11-0.
Coaches: Mark Rotter and Chris Ardissono.
Road to finals: First round—beat Elgin/PJ 50-0; second round—beat Ansley-Litchfield 50-28; quarterfinals—beat No. 6 Kenesaw 60-27; semifinals—beat No. 4 Central Valley 40-36.
State playoff appearances: 11; state titles in 2015 (Class D-1) and 2017 (Class D-2).
Impact players: QB Dominic Philippi, sr., 147 carries for 1,201 yards, 46-of-86 passing for 869 yards and 16 TDs, 6 INTs on defense; WR/DB Dalton Kleinschmidt, sr., 84 carries for 856 yards, 22 total TDs; C/DE Kyle Ardissono, sr., 118 tackles; RB/LB Easton Weber, so., 102 tackles, 568 rushing yards.
Bread and butter
The running game remains a big staple of the BDS offense. Philippi averages nearly 110 yards per game, and Kleinschmidt and Weber give the team extra options on the ground. The Eagles, who average 54.5 points per contest, also have an effective passing game. Philippi has thrown for 16 touchdowns, five of those to Kleinschmidt. BDS also has a knack for the comebacks. It trailed Sacred Heart 24-8 early in the season before rallying to win 50-30, and it trailed Central Valley by 20 in the semifinals.
