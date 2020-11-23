Class D-2: No. 1 BDS rallies against Sandhills/Thedford

But Sandhills/Thedford scored in the closing minutes of the game to pull within eight. So BDS couldn’t breathe easy until it recovered an onside kick with 70 seconds left in the game.

Moments later the celebration was on. Thirty minutes after the game ended, it didn’t look like the hundreds of fans still on the field were planning to leave anytime soon.

It was a back-and-forth game, full of big hits on defense and long scoring plays. Five of the touchdowns covered 30 yards or more.

BDS (12-0) trailed 20-14 at halftime, but had one more comeback and kept the Knights from scoring for nearly the entire second half.

“We played 12 games this year, and we were behind in seven of the 12 games,” said BDS co-coach Mark Rotter. “It’s kind of unusual for a state champion team. … These kids hung in there and hung in there. Tonight, how many times were we in trouble tonight? That’s what they did all year.”

This has been a remarkable run for the co-op program, with the Eagles winning the state title for the third time in six years. The BDS seniors also won as freshmen.