Coach 'em up: Staff meeting after Wayne loss set a new standard for Lakeview football

Lakeview football players have had to learn how to dress faster since early September.

Following an adjustment to the pregame routine, the Vikings wait to get taped and in their pads almost until the last moment before pregame warmups. For road games, Lakeview delays its departure until the last minute before hitting the road.

Both are small things that don't necessarily equal winning, but changes to the routine were part of a new mindset coach Kurt Frenzen and the staff put in place following a home loss to Wayne on Sept. 10.

Lakeview won the first three games of 2019 then saw the season unravel behind five losses in a row. Last fall began with a win over Boys Town then another five-game losing skid that, once again, ruined playoff hopes.

This year, against the same schedule, Lakeview beat Boys Town, lost a tough road game at Pierce then came home and looked out of sorts while falling to 1-2.

Could it really happen again? Was a third straight skid inevitable?

Well, two months later, coaches and players alike say there was no panic or alarm at how similar the season seemed to be unfolding. Whether or not the team was sincerely that confident despite the parallels doesn't matter now. What does is the response Frenzen and his staff made the Sunday following the 30-17 defeat to Wayne.

In a heart-to-heart staff meeting that day, the coaches decided to implement a more laser-focused approach on accountability and purposeful preparation on game day.

The Vikings haven't lost since.

"I don't think we did a very good job that night of holding our kids accountable," Frenzen said about the loss to Wayne. "That was going to be a big thing for our staff moving forward. Our coaches did a great job of taking responsibility, first and foremost, saying, 'we didn't do a very good job, and we didn't coach a very good game that night.'

"... It wasn't a threat or a scare tactic. It was making sure we were doing our job as coaches. If we continue to have things going on out there, anything from a missed assignment to effort to whatever else, if we allow that to happen, we're not doing our job and we're not putting our kids in the best position to be successful."

What followed, as all Vikings fans are aware, is a nine-game winning streak, district championship and run to the Class C-1 state title game on Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.

Frenzen and his staff look like geniuses now, but just a few months ago there was a hard look in the mirror.

Specifically, after that loss to Wayne, coaches admitted that they might have been allowing mistakes and poor play to slide by for too long.

There's a natural hesitancy for any coach to take players out of the game in the middle of a possession and address errors. Those conversations, often have to be abrupt and aggressive - there simply isn't enough time to come together, hold hands, sing "Kumbaya" and find common ground.

Not every player responds to that brand of leadership. Also, if depth is an issue, there's a concern about inserting a backup that might not be varsity ready.

Frenzen and the staff were willing to take the risk in both regards. If something need to be changed, it needed to be changed now.

"We just didn't have our kids going in the same direction, and a lot of that goes back to not teaching that night, not holding kids accountable and not, as a staff, being on the same page," Frenzen said. "Quite honestly, as we met in that room, I felt our guys wanted to get this right because we didn't feel good about that night."

Hollering directions from the sidelines or speaking to players quickly in between snaps was no longer an acceptable method. Players that needed a conversation were taken out and communicated with immediately.

Additionally, the pregame routine was modified. The team normally had 45 minutes to an hour before game time to itself to chat, listen to music or do whatever else felt right to get ready. The coaches agreed that a better approach meant more time with each other in preparation. Down time was mostly taken away in favor of meetings and further film study.

"It was work on behalf of our coaching staff to ensure we're the last voice they hear before they take the field as far as assignments, expectations about effort and all those things," Frenzen said. "... As a coaching staff we didn't feel like we were doing our jobs and utilizing every minute we have. Up until kickoff we want every minute possible accounted for, and our kids have bought into that and been a lot more focused and taken the field with a better vision of what we want on game night."

Frenzen has a life's worth of memories on the field after a little more than 20 years leading the program. Off the field, that fateful staff meeting more than two months ago might be one of his fondest.

All the qualities and abilities he wants in a staff were on full display that afternoon.

"I don't think there was a sense of worry. It was more being upset with ourselves that, 'listen, we've got some talent here, we've got a hungry group, we've got to figure this out as a staff and we've got to get it right. We owe it to the kids and ourselves and our team," Frenzen said. "I credit our coaches going back to the Sunday after Wayne. I couldn't be more proud of a group of guys than the ones in that room. There wasn't one thing mentioned about the kids. It was about us as a staff."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

