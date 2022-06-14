Cody Maricle scores touchdown, contributes to win in NEN All-Star Game

NORFOLK - Boone Central's Cody Maricle scored a touchdown while fellow Cardinals Carson Maricle, Carsten Bird and Ashton Schafer contributed to a win in Saturday's Northeast Nebraska All-Star Football Classic in Norfolk.

All four players were on the winning White Team that defeated the Red Team 24-21 in overtime on a game-winning 21-yard field goal by Riverside's Tony Berger.

"It was a really fun week playing with the best athletes of Northeast Nebraska. We all respect each other, across the line, and on the team," Cody said. "We all just know we're pretty good guys, we're pretty good athletes and it's just better to come out on a win. Really love that it was a close game and get to play a little bit of free football. What more could you ask for?"

It was 7-7 early in the second quarter when Cody stepped in as lead tailback for White. After a 23-yard scramble by White quarterback Parker Krusemark, Maricle sprinted through the hole for a 35-yard run to the Red 11-yard line.

Two plays later he scored a 3-yard touchdown run to put White back in front 14-7 with 9:09 remaining in the half. On the one-minute scoring drive, Maricle had three carries, 41 yards and the score. Maricle finished the game with nine carries, 66 yards and a touchdown.

"That drive, our O-line - give all the credit to these big guys. They just go out and move guys for me," Cody said. "I just kind of follow their butts and sneak in there while I can; just kind of keep my feet chugging and get into the end zone. All credit to those guys for opening up those holes."

Helping create running lanes was Carson, who started at offensive guard.

"It's pretty powerful (blocking for Cody), actually, to be successful and turn around and say, 'Hey, you see the hole?' When stuff goes wrong, it's actually more powerful for me," Carson said. "We had one play where things weren't quite working right and we talked quite a lot and said, 'Hey, you need to slow down,' and he said, 'I can't slow down.' It's really cool to work together and be a blocker for him."

Bird and Schafer also contributed for the White Team. Bird recorded two tackles and Schafer had 8 rushing yards and one tackle.

This season, Cody finished with 706 total yards and seven touchdowns. Bird led Boone Central with 486 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. In addition to five receiving touchdowns, Schafer led the team with 113 tackles, two interceptions and one fumble recovery. Carson recorded 55 tackles and 2.5 sacks.

"Our senior group, Schafer and Bird, they're both really good guys. They're both extremely good athletes. Ashton loves to lead block for us and I'll just follow up those holes, and he just blasts through there. He's got pretty good hands. He's a good receiver," Cody said. "Playing with Bird, he's the best DB around."

The senior quartet led Boone Central to an 8-1 regular season record. The Cardinals upset eventual Class C-1 runner-up Pierce during the regular season before a quarterfinal playoff loss to eventual champion Lakeview 23-20.

Before last season, the Cardinals had won just a total of nine games over the previous three seasons. They reached the playoffs for the first time in four years in 2021.

Cody said he'll remember most the senior class and how they were able to turn the program around.

"Being sophomores, we had two wins and being seniors having a really good, successful season," he said. "Being a part of the group that kind of helped Boone football get back on the track and get back where they want to be."

When the Maricles were in eighth grade in 2017, Boone Central was the state runner-up. Carson said he watched quarterback Dylan Gentrup lead the team to Lincoln and was inspired to reach that same level of success.

"We get there freshman and sophomore year, it's kind of a drag," Carson said. "To be a part of the group that can change things is really what we'll remember most."

Sam Ficarro is a sports reporter with The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

