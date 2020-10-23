Columbus cashes in on Papio turnovers

Columbus High took advantage of first-half turnovers and gradually pulled away from Papillion-La Vista for a 31-14 first-round playoff win Friday afternoon at Pawnee Park Memorial Field.
The win gives CHS its first playoff victory in a decade and the first at home in 20 years. Columbus scored the final 17 points with the game tied 14-14 late in the second quarter and generated 21 points from three Papio turnovers. The Discoverers gave it away twice themselves but only paid the price once.
Garrett Esch had a 57-yard touchdown catch, 15-yard touchdown run and 24-yard field goal, Trey Kobza found the end zone on a 10-yard run and quarterback Brody Mickey scrambled for a seven-yard score. Mickey also gave way to senior quarterback CJ Fleeman for the final kneel down of the game – a poignant moment on a historic day.
“It’s a big deal to the kids and a big deal for the program. We’ve had a couple good teams that have lost at home in the first round,” coach Craig Williams said. “…I’m proud of the guys for sticking it out and setting up that final play for CJ to get in there.”
Columbus took control with the game tied 14-14 after a Papio fumble at its own 15. Esch took a sweep around the right side to the north end zone a play later for a 21-14 lead 4:40 before halftime. The Monarchs turned it over again on the next drive when a 5-yard pass was knocked free from the receiver at the Papio 40. Columbus bled the final 3:39 off the clock but settled for Esch’s 24-yard field goal and a 24-14 halftime advantage.
Support Local Journalism
CHS then took the second half kick and went 55 yards in 11 plays over nearly five minutes for the final points of the game. Mickey found his way out of the rush around the left end and beat a defensive lineman to the pylon.
Columbus forced a punt and stopped Papio on a fourth-down sack in the Monarchs’ only two possessions of the second half.
“It’s, actually, a really awesome feeling,” Esch said. “We kind of got down there after we fumbled, but we just kept battling through adversity, pulled ahead and kept going.”
Esch was in on the early adversity when a handoff at the Columbus 5 went awry. Mickey scrambled back into the end zone and pitched it forward to Esch just before suffering a tackle for a safety. But as Esch was trying to do the same, his glove stuck on the ball and it bounced out of his hands to the 2. Papio recovered and scored two plays later.
Though it wasn’t fully his fault, Esch made up for it quickly on the next drive when he tied it up on Mickey’s pass to him up the seam for a long touchdown. Columbus High turned a Papio interception into a 14-7 lead three minutes later but the Monarchs followed that with a nine-play drive and a 1-yard touchdown plunge by running back Cole Price.
The Discoverer defense ended the next five Monarch drives with two punts, two fumbles and a sack on fourth down.
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!