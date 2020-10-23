Columbus cashes in on Papio turnovers

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

CHS then took the second half kick and went 55 yards in 11 plays over nearly five minutes for the final points of the game. Mickey found his way out of the rush around the left end and beat a defensive lineman to the pylon.

Columbus forced a punt and stopped Papio on a fourth-down sack in the Monarchs’ only two possessions of the second half.

“It’s, actually, a really awesome feeling,” Esch said. “We kind of got down there after we fumbled, but we just kept battling through adversity, pulled ahead and kept going.”

Esch was in on the early adversity when a handoff at the Columbus 5 went awry. Mickey scrambled back into the end zone and pitched it forward to Esch just before suffering a tackle for a safety. But as Esch was trying to do the same, his glove stuck on the ball and it bounced out of his hands to the 2. Papio recovered and scored two plays later.

Though it wasn’t fully his fault, Esch made up for it quickly on the next drive when he tied it up on Mickey’s pass to him up the seam for a long touchdown. Columbus High turned a Papio interception into a 14-7 lead three minutes later but the Monarchs followed that with a nine-play drive and a 1-yard touchdown plunge by running back Cole Price.