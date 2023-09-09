Columbus High excepted a battle coming into their Week 3 matchup against visiting Omaha North and they got one Friday night.

The Vikings of Omaha North entered the game ranked No. 7 in Class A by the Lincoln Journal Star and it showed in a 40-26 win over Columbus.

"I know the ranking before their name is No. 7 but that's a top three team in the state," Columbus coach Craig Williams said. "For our team to battle and play full-team football was great. I thought all 62 guys we've got on the field tonight were focused on doing their part."

Columbus started strong with Luke Messersmith breaking into the scoring column after returning a 42-yard interception for a score to give the Discoverers a 7-0 lead early in the first.

The Vikings would answer with a 71-yard touchdown run before Messersmith gave the Discoverers another lead following a 41-yard touchdown run.

"The best part about this game is you have someone like Tanner Esch that can't play because of some stitches on his finger and it's next guy up," Williams said. "Luke Messersmith comes out and has the game of his life, one of the coaches was saying that 'Luke can play offense' so that's going to help us moving forward."

The two teams traded big plays throughout the first half with the two Messersmith plays for Columbus and scoring later in the first half on a 51-yard run.

Columbus would score two more touchdowns with Isaiah Kibalya scoring on a 2-yard run and Braylon VanCura connecting with Logan Salak through the air for a 2-yard scoring pass.

All four Discoverer touchdowns would come in the opening half as Columbus led 26-20 heading into the third quarter.

Omaha North would strike early on an 81-yard run in the third before scoring two more touchdowns and holding Columbus scoreless over the final 24 minutes of play.

"After halftime, they came out with a little different level of intensity and we just didn't match it," Williams said. "I thought the effort was there all night even in the second half, maybe the execution wasn't there. That's not us, we're better than that but those are things we can clean up and fix."

The Vikings outgained Columbus 587-193 on the night including 471 yards on the ground and 116 through the air.

For Columbus, VanCura passed for 44 yards on 11 passes and Will Wickham added 16 with his arm on four attempts.

Messersmith finished as the Discoverers' leading rusher after putting up 55 yards. Michael Voichoskie was second on the team with 50. The two combined for 105 of the team's 133 rushing yards.

The loss puts Columbus at 2-2 through the first few opening weeks.

"I told the kids to keep their heads up. We're a good football team and it wasn't an effort thing, it was an execution thing," Williams said. "That's an extremely good football team and we stood toe to toe with them for three quarters. There's things we need to clean up before next week but that's what practice is for."

The Discoverers will be home again for a Week 4 matchup against North Platte.

"I want to see the type of physicality that we played with tonight, I know we didn't win all those battles but our lines were giving up 70 pounds in some positions," Williams said. "I want that type of aggression and confidence when they're out there that they'll make a play. I'm excited to move forward with this group of guys."