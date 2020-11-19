Columbus Football 2020: Discoverers change course

Columbus High coach Craig Williams and his staff identified the Class of 2021 as one that could potentially provide a new direction for the program.
Several members had gone through the ringer of 2018 and 2019 when the schedule offered no relief. But gaining experience against a gauntlet of opponents wasn't the only reason for optimism. This year's seniors were out on the field the past two years because they had earned their spot, not simply as a long-term plan of development.
Their emergence at a young age pointed to a bright future once they caught up physically and mentally.
Yet, it's one thing to identify talent early on and quite another for that talent to make good on its potential. The seniors on the 2020 roster did exactly that.
Columbus won a playoff game for the first time in 10 years and did so at home for the first time in 20. An irregular offseason, injury to the starting quarterback and unanswered questions up front weren't enough to deny the Discoverers.
"We’ve made the playoffs a number of times the last several years and we could never end up getting past that first round. We’re always trying to figure out a way to take that next step, and we got past that first game this year. We’re kind of looking at this group as that group to not only get over that hump but start winning games in the playoffs," Williams said. "We really thought this group might be that one that breaks the ice and gets us going in the right direction to take the next step."
The Class of '21 is one of the first to pass through Columbus High following a change of direction in how the athletic department cultivates its athletes. About five years ago, CHS created weight lifting classes throughout the school day to allow athletes more training time during regular school hours. It was a cooperation between the coaches and administration that is beginning to show fruit.
Adding strength to a class that already had a handful of speedsters set 2020 up as the breakthrough year the football staff envisioned.
But then came the pandemic and less time together. Then the starting quarterback went down in the first half of the first game of the season. Up front on both sides of the ball, depth and personnel were question marks.
The schedule wasn't as loaded with ranked opponents, but Columbus had other roadblocks to clear. In terms of the virus, it was mostly a non-issue.
The Discoverers missed out on more time together. But in a twist of fate that proved to be beneficial, while starting quarterback C.J. Fleeman was on the road playing baseball all summer, his backup, Brody Mickey took all the snaps.
Weight room attendance was high and, because of more sessions with fewer athletes, there was more attention to detail. The virus ended up at least, even if not a net, positive for Columbus football offseason training.
Then came the opener against Scottsbluff and an injury to Fleeman in the final two minutes of the first half.
Mickey came in with a lead and was guided by conservative play calling to the victory. When Fleeman's status was made clearer, and Mickey elevated to the starter the rest of the year, Williams took the clamps off and allowed the junior to play his game.
As explosive as he was running the ball, it was in the passing game where Williams said Mickey changed the direction of the season.
"We knew he could run the football," Williams said. "We knew he could do some things with his feet, especially when he got in the open field. But he was so efficient throwing the ball."
Mickey completed 66% of his passes for 1,345 yards, 14 touchdowns and six interceptions.
Up front he was protected by a group that included Emmitt McMeekin, Hector Amaya, Caden Thege, Gage Schmidt and Santos Gonzalez. Thege won the job at center after injuries forced a three-player rotation. Gonzalez (6 foot, 265 pounds) earned his way into a starting position at right tackle and gave CHS a lineman that matched the size of other Class A players. The fact that those five all came together quickly was unexpected and a major reason why Mickey and players like Garrett Esch and Trey Kobza created regular explosive plays.
"That was probably our most overachieving group on both sides of the ball," Williams said. "The kids we were running out there were averaging 195 to 200 pounds compared to 260 most nights that we played. It was good that, offensively, we really had some consistency across the board."
Defensively, the depth that Columbus built in its 3-5 front allowed a talented group of linebackers to make plays. Finding six players to rotate on the defensive line was as crucial to team success as rapidly building consistency on the offense live.
Four of the top five tacklers on the team were linebackers thanks to a six-man rotation that occupied blockers and allowed the strength of the team to shine.
"Those guys really ate up double teams and forced offensive lines to block them," Williams said. "Basically, they had to use five guys to block three, which allowed our linebackers to make plays."
Can it be done the same way next year? Mickey is back as well as Ernest Hausmann and other contributors that include Blake Thompson, Liam Blaser, Ean Luebbe and Sam Kwapnioski. Both lines will again be question marks early on. Yet, watching how his staff answered those questions this year, Williams is confident it can be repeated next year.
And winning always helps.
Williams is already witnessing the after affects in the weight room every day.
"I get to see these guys and how hard they’re working right now," he said. "You can see that success breeds success. It motivates kids to take the torch, keep it lit and keep it moving forward."
