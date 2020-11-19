Columbus Football 2020: Discoverers change course

Columbus High coach Craig Williams and his staff identified the Class of 2021 as one that could potentially provide a new direction for the program.

Several members had gone through the ringer of 2018 and 2019 when the schedule offered no relief. But gaining experience against a gauntlet of opponents wasn't the only reason for optimism. This year's seniors were out on the field the past two years because they had earned their spot, not simply as a long-term plan of development.

Their emergence at a young age pointed to a bright future once they caught up physically and mentally.

Yet, it's one thing to identify talent early on and quite another for that talent to make good on its potential. The seniors on the 2020 roster did exactly that.

Columbus won a playoff game for the first time in 10 years and did so at home for the first time in 20. An irregular offseason, injury to the starting quarterback and unanswered questions up front weren't enough to deny the Discoverers.