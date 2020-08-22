Columbus Football: Discoverers face a more level playing field in 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Quarterback CJ Fleeman and his Columbus High teammates will never forget last season's loss to Creighton Prep. There are few endings more cruel than what the Discoverers endured when the Junior Jays went 76 yards in just four plays and won the game with four seconds showing on the scoreboard.

The swing of emotions were as extreme as they come. One minute, CHS players are hugging in the end zone after what felt like the game-winning touchdown. The next, they could barely pull themselves off the turf in disbelief as the visitors celebrated just steps away.

"Not in all my years of playing sports have I ever had a loss feel like that," Fleeman said. "That was a big one."

Up 14-10 with 35 seconds to play, CHS allowed Creighton Prep to drive 76 yards in four plays and connect on a pass in the right corner of the north end zone. The loss dropped the Discoverers to 3-3 and proved to be fatal for their playoff hopes.

It's one play during a season with hundreds, and just four seconds in a schedule of more than 32,000. But in reality, four seconds was a vast chasm between validation and anonymity.

On the one side was a 4-5 Columbus team largely ignored outside of the city and certainly so on the Class A level. On the other was instant respect.