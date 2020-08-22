Columbus Football: Discoverers face a more level playing field in 2020

Quarterback CJ Fleeman and his Columbus High teammates will never forget last season's loss to Creighton Prep. There are few endings more cruel than what the Discoverers endured when the Junior Jays went 76 yards in just four plays and won the game with four seconds showing on the scoreboard.
The swing of emotions were as extreme as they come. One minute, CHS players are hugging in the end zone after what felt like the game-winning touchdown. The next, they could barely pull themselves off the turf in disbelief as the visitors celebrated just steps away.
"Not in all my years of playing sports have I ever had a loss feel like that," Fleeman said. "That was a big one."
Up 14-10 with 35 seconds to play, CHS allowed Creighton Prep to drive 76 yards in four plays and connect on a pass in the right corner of the north end zone. The loss dropped the Discoverers to 3-3 and proved to be fatal for their playoff hopes.
It's one play during a season with hundreds, and just four seconds in a schedule of more than 32,000. But in reality, four seconds was a vast chasm between validation and anonymity.
On the one side was a 4-5 Columbus team largely ignored outside of the city and certainly so on the Class A level. On the other was instant respect.
When new districts were set in 2018, and Columbus was elevated back into Class A; Nothing the Discoverers had accomplished in Class B was taken into account. They were assigned a district that included four ranked teams in each of the next two seasons and largely forgotten about.
Few around the state expected CHS to win a district game outside of Omaha Northwest, let alone qualify for the playoffs.
On paper, that proved to be the case. Columbus put together a 3-6 then a 4-5 season. In reality, CHS was this close to beating a ranked opponent, qualifying for the postseason and forcing the rest of the state to sit up and take notice.
Columbus High sets sail for a 2020 season on a more level playing field than the past two years. And while the Discoverers planned for a playoff bid each of the last two years, and do so again, missing out this time would feel much more like a disappointment.
“It’ll be disappointing if we don’t reach that level. It’s a goal of ours. All the guys have it in the back of their minds," coach Craig Williams said. "We want to be a part of the playoffs no matter what they look like. We feel like we’ve got the team to do it. Now, we just need to go out and keep moving forward."
Offense
Columbus returns seven starters on the offensive side of the ball including senior quarterback CJ Fleeman. Fleeman is in his third year under center, confident in the playbook and confident in his abilities.
That confidence extends to the rest of the offense where, despite the loss of running back Joey Braasch, several experienced backs and receivers remain.
"We’ve got a solid four wide receivers; they’re all athletic. We can do a lot of things," senior wide receiver Trey Kobza said. "Anyone who has the ball can make a play."
In the backfield, Mason Moore, Blayze Standley and Liam Blaser will provide the ground attack for a team that understands it will have to do things differently than a year ago when it had the speed of Joey Braasch.
"We’re going to be more bruisers this year with me, Blayze and Liam," Moore said. "We’ve got speed, but nothing like Joey. So, we’re going to be looking to run people over rather than go around them."
Up front, Columbus brings back center Caleb Thege and left tackle Emmitt McMeekin. Of the four players that graduated from the offense, three are on the line. Regardless, Williams said the backups played enough last season to make the step toward becoming starters. They'll just need starting reps to fully reach their potential.
"Last year's backups are kids that have always been big, strong kids," Williams said. "They just have to get used to playing every down at the varsity level."
Defense
The defense faces a similar scenario on the line where all four of the 2019 starters have since graduated. The rest of the unit is back. Williams said the front four currently has eight candidates possible for playing time, and he expects big things from all of them.
"Defensively, we started to make strides last year. But if you look at last year's schedule, I don't know any defense in the state that could stand up against that," Williams said. "We’re excited to see these guys back on the field. We have three or four all-conference kids coming back on that side of the ball, and seven starters."
Moore and Standley led the team in tackles at the linebacker position and corner Ernest Hausmann established himself as a force at corner with 41 tackles. The Class of 2020 took 21 of the team's 47 tackles for loss with it upon graduation. One dozen of those came from the defensive front.
Players such as Standley, Moore and perhaps a few others may have to be two-way starters again. CHS was determining that over this past week. However, in terms of depth, Williams is pleased with what he has available.
“I can tell you this, we’re going to have a good rotation at each position. We’re very solid throughout the two deep, and in some positions going down to three; it’s just a matter of staying healthy," Williams said.
Special Teams
Perhaps the biggest boost Columbus could receive this fall is the return of Garrett Esch. Esch dealt with foot issues early in his career then tore his labrum last season. He's a contributor on both sides of the ball but extremely valuable in kickoffs and field goals.
There are also several others that could find themselves a specific role on special teams.
"We are as deep as anybody in the state (on special teams)," Williams said. "If you utilize your athletes on special teams, especially as many as we have, you should be solid in that area."
Key Factors
The play of Fleeman may largely determine the success and failure of the 2020 Discoverers. Of course, if his protection never develops, that will be a moot point. But few rosters in the state can boast a three-year starter.
He became the starter the second game of his sophomore year and has since started in 17 games. Eight of those have been against top-10 opponents. There might not be a quarterback in the history of Columbus High that has faced that kind of a gauntlet in his career, let alone all before he was a senior.
Taking all of that into account, Fleeman's teammates and coaches understand what it's been like for their quarterback to battle through defenses stocked with future college football players. They have full faith and belief in their signal caller as he assumes the role of team leader.
"He’s grown a lot since sophomore year. I have total confidence in all his decision making," Kobza said. "I think he’s going to have a big year."
Columbus will have an early indication of its potential when the Discoverers face back-to-back Class B runner-up Scottsbluff at home next Friday. CHS plays in a district that still includes two potential top-10 teams, but there is also more balance than the past two years.
Columbus loses a likely win against Omaha Northwest because of the OPS delay of fall sports and has just seven other games for which to make a playoff push.
The play of Fleeman plus the development of the offensive and defensive fronts will play a large role in determining how many of those contests will be decided. It won't be the murderers' row of the past two years. Instead, it seems the Discoverers success will largely come down to a handful of plays in close games.
"There’s going to be some games in there that are going to be swing games, there’s the rivalry game at Norfolk that’s going to be intense and then there’s some games we feel like we should win," Williams said. "That’s the type of schedule you want to face each year."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
