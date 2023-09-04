Just three games into the 2023 season and the Columbus High football team has already doubled its win total from 2022.

The Discoverers earned their second win of the season on Friday on the road against Lincoln Southwest to improve to 2-1 after finishing 1-8 last season.

"I think the biggest thing is we're one step closer to the win total we need to get back into the playoffs," Columbus coach Craig Williams said. "I think we've put last year in the past now and we're focusing on this year."

Columbus beat the Silver Hawks 24-21 after losing 29-7 to them last year.

"It was exciting to go down to a school that has been very good recently and come out with a win," Williams said. "Anytime Columbus can go down to Lincoln and pull out those wins is a big deal for us."

The two teams fought throughout with both teams trading blows.

The Silver Hawks led 14-6 after the first two quarters with Columbus' lone score coming from a Tanner Esch 26-yard run.

"They scored a touchdown right before halftime," Williams said. "We came out from the half and really established the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. I think we wore them down a little and we picked up the tempo and were able to score three touchdowns during the second half.

Braylon VanCura and Logan Salak would connect on a 28-yard pass to score Columbus' second touchdown of the day and first of the second half to cut the lead to 14-12 early in the third quarter.

Esch would score on another rushing touchdown just seconds into the fourth quarter to take the first lead of the game for Columbus.

The Silver Hawks would respond with a touchdown pass to take a 21-18 lead just a few minutes later. Following the touchdown, Esch would continue his strong second half and score the game-winning touchdown on a 17-yard run.

"Tanner (Esch) is a guy that just goes out and plays football, he lets his ability carry him through the game and he doesn't try to do too much," Williams said. "He relies on his teammates to create some creases and when they do he takes advantage of them. He plays with a lot of heart and we try to get the ball into his hands and give him a chance to make some big plays for us."

Esch's day wasn't done there however, as he would also shut down the Lincoln Southwest offense by recording two interceptions

"His biggest plays were probably the two interceptions," Williams said. "That stopped Lincoln Southwest's last two drives."

Overall, Esch led the team in rushing with 78 of the team's 247 yards on the ground. Columbus has made sure its running attack is divided up and lots of players get touches which was evident with three other Discoverers rushing for more than 30 yards. A lot of Columbus' rushing yards didn't even come from running backs in the win due to receivers getting carries on sweeps.

Michael Voichoskie was second on the team with 66, Isaiah Kibalya added 59 and Kaden Brownlow finished with 39 yards on the ground.

"With our offense and a lot of misdirection we kind of have a threat going both ways and between the tackles," Williams said. "It's good to have options plus we're able to keep guys fresh so they can play both ways. When all those guys are going and there's a threat to run anywhere our offense is pretty good."

Along with the 247 rushing yards, Columbus added 34 yards through the air from VanCura to finish with 271 yards total on offense.

For the Discover defense, they allowed 272 yards total with 168 coming through the air and 104 coming on the ground. Despite being outgained by one yard, the Discoverers were able to make timely plays to pull out the win.

"I thought the defense was resilient, they kept plugging away and I thought the best part was our front three," Williams said. "We were getting pressure on the quarterback without having to bring a bunch of blitzes."

Columbus will now look to win a third game of the season with Omaha North coming to town in Week 3 on Sept. 8, at 7 p.m.

"The win helps us build confidence and realize we're a good football program and we can beat good football programs," Williams said. "We're going to need that confidence moving forward starting with Omaha North, we have some tough tests coming up."