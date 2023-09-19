The Columbus football team was shut out in 2022 by North Platte and the Discoverers entered Friday looking for a win over the Bulldogs at home in Week 4.

Unfortunately for Columbus, North Platte was able to earn another win over the Discoverers.

The Bulldogs beat the Discoverers 20-7 to push Columbus to 2-3, overall on the year.

North Platte struck first and led 17-0 before Columbus put its first points on the board. Kaden Brownlow scored the lone touchdown on the day for Columbus on an 11-yard run in the third quarter.

North Platte's offense also scored their two touchdowns on the ground with the Bulldogs totaling 306 yards rushing on 53 attempts. Columbus would force one fumble against the Bulldogs.

North Platte would only attempt two passes in the win with only one completion for 30 yards.

The Discoverer offense was led by the Brownlow touchdown and he also added 26 yards on the ground. Michael Voichoskie had a team-high 102 yards on the ground and Isaiah Kibalya added 28 yards with his legs.

Both Braylon VanCura and Will Wickham had reps at quarterback with VanCura throwing for 59 yards and Wickham adding 16 through the air.

Tanner Esch led the Discoverers with 40 yards receiving after not playing on offense in Week 3 against Omaha North due to a hand injury.

The Discoverers would finish with 174 yards on the ground and 75 yards passing for 249 total.

Columbus' offense finished with three turnovers including two fumbles and an interception.

Columbus will look to improve to .500 on Thursday with the Discoverers traveling to Lincoln to face Lincoln East. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Seacrest Field.