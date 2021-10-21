Columbus Football: No hangover from Bell West

If you have to ask the question, you haven't been paying attention. At least that's the attitude coach Craig Williams and his team have had since returning to work Monday following the largest loss for the program in a generation.

Yes, it was a little bit embarrassing. Columbus High was expecting more out of itself against the No. 2 team after hanging with the Thunderbirds for at least a half last year in Bellevue.

But the combination of talent, depth and early CHS mistakes allowed the rematch to get off the rails quickly.

The Discoverers had just made it back into the Class A ratings for the first time in almost a decade then seemed to validate why they haven't been there for so long.

But think what you want. Those outside Columbus certainly will. For the guys on the roster, Monday was business as usual. It's the key, Williams said, to how Columbus has arrived at this point 6-2 and in position to play for a home playoff game.

"It's a group of kids that, we know what they're capable of, they know what they're capable of. We're just trying to get back on the field and put together what we have to do to win this Friday," he said. "(When they came back on Monday) they were locked in. They understood it wasn't a great night for us. Nobody is trying to hide from that. ... We lost that game by 62 points. If we would have lost by one we'd be sitting in the same boat right now."

That boat is one that could be taking the rare path of a back-to-back with the same opponent depending on the first result and others across the state.

Columbus is ninth in the wildcard standings while North Platte, Friday's final opponent of the regular season, is eighth. Both are into the playoffs as the district runner-up. Both are 6-2. By virtue of a pair of wins over 6-2 teams, North Platte has a slight edge in total points by three.

The teams around Columbus and North Platte, Omaha Burke and Lincoln Southeast, play opponents in the top five.

Burke is seventh in the standings and likely can't be caught by either since the Bulldogs have a wildcard average a full point better than North Platte and Columbus. Southeast could jump both but would need to defeat 7-1 Elkhorn South.

Points can change slightly based on results for other opponents on the schedules of North Platte and Columbus, but it's looking more and more like these two are staring the first part of a two-part series on Friday at Pawnee Park.

"The only way that we can host a game is if we win, and that's number one," Williams said. "There's a few things that need to drop our way, and we told the team which games those were, but that was the end of that. We can only control our game, so we've go to take care of number one."

North Platte started 2-0, lost to Kearney, won two more back to back then dropped a game at No. 4 Creighton Prep before beating No. 9 Lincoln East and Millard West each of the past two weeks.

The Bulldogs have found success with a ball control offense that is perfectly content to put together nine and 10-minute drives and limit possessions. North Platte is averaging 316 yards per game on the ground and typically throws it just seven or eight times.

Senior Vince Genatone has 715 yards on 81 carries and 11 touchdowns while junior Brock Roblee has totaled 765 on 139 touches and seven scores.

"That's the frustrating thing with North Platte. That's what makes them successful. They hold onto the football, and they keep it out of your hands," Williams said. "They're so good at what they do, but it's not like they get up there and they maul everybody. It's about angles for this offense. They're really good about shielding blockers and getting you in bad angles to make tackles."

The North Platte defense is similar. The Bulldogs rarely give up big plays, limiting four opponents to 14 points or less with one shutout. Kearney and Prep both scored 42 on North Platte, but for the most part everything is earned.

It all amounts to a challenge that requires patience, discipline and timeliness. Possessions will be low, mistakes are magnified and efficiency is key.

"Teams that turn the ball over against them, it's a problem," Williams said. "And in a the couple of losses they had, Kearney for example, they turned the ball over and they got down 21-0 before they got things going. ... The key to beating North Platte is, put yourself in a position where they're chasing you, you're not chasing them."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.