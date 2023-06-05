KEARNEY - A memorable week of activities for Columbus High's Liam Blaser, Lakeview's Braxton Borer and Maxwell Fremarek and Scotus Central Catholic's Jack Faust concluded Saturday with the 65th Annual Nebraska Shrine Bowl at Cope Stadium in Kearney.

All four players competed for the North team, who scored on its opening drive. However, after a two-hour weather delay, South took a stranglehold of the game scoring the final 17 points of the game to win 17-7.

"It was tough for us to get back on track and we had everything going offensively, defensively, on special teams. We had that big kick return to start the game and scored right away," North associate head coach and Lakeview head coach Kurt Frenzen said. "We were in the midst of a nine, maybe 10-play drive and two of the first three plays were offsides, so that was just a sign that we weren't mentally where needed to be when we were coming back out. I think if we score there, it really puts the heat on them. It was tough for us to rebound and gain traction after that big rain delay."

North's opening score was set up thanks to a 53-yard kick return from North Platte's Kolten Tilford. On the first play from scrimmage, Pierce's Abram Scholting threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Wayne's Alex Phelps to make it 7-0.

South punted on its first possession and North drove to the South 28-yard line before play was halted due to thunderstorms. North committed three penalties after the resumption of play leading to a turnover on downs.

South tied the game on an 18-yard touchdown run from Lincoln Southwest's Cal Newell with 5:09 left in the second quarter.

In the second half, a 1-yard touchdown run from Aurora's Carlos Collazo with 4:10 left in the third and a 33-yard field goal from Lincoln Southeast's Nate McCashland grew the South advantage to 17-7 with 5:14 remaining in the game.

North recorded two punts and two turnovers on downs on four full drives. They had a hook-and-lateral on the final play of the first half stopped.

"These are the best kids in the state. Just unfortunate how it came out. We had a lot of momentum going into weather delay and then we sat in the locker room for two hours. I guess they came out and had more energy. Sometimes that's how the ball rolls," Blaser said. "Just lucky that I have more games, but I feel terrible for these other kids that this is how their last game went, but I think more than anything we look at the week itself and understand that as much as we are competitors out here, it really is more than just the game."

Blaser tied for the second-most tackles in the Shrine Bowl with four. Only Grand Island's Colton Marsh finished with more tackles (five).

He was also named as one of the four North team captains, joining Scholting, Millard North's Max Hogan and Pierce's Dawson Raabe.

"I had some adversity (Saturday). I had a hamstring problem, but I think just being named as captain among all these great men ... like as good as they are on the field, these people are greater men in life," Blaser said. "They're going to be great husbands. They're going to be great fathers. Being selected out of the 50 kids ... I've been very honored to receive that."

Saturday marked the final game he donned the anchor lines on his helmet. In three varsity seasons with the Discoverers, Blaser totaled 239 tackles, five interceptions, 1,292 rushing yards and 20 rushing touchdowns as he prepares to play football at Chadron State.

"Columbus is my home. I'll always wear my maroon proudly," Blaser said. "I think that as I go throughout my life, I'll always remember where I came from, all the people that helped me where I am, put me here and I can't wait to go at it and make them proud.

Borer played a role in all three facets on Saturday. The Vikings' defensive back led all players with three pass breakups denying South on three deep passes.

"Three huge breakups. Could've been touchdowns. With that being said, it could've been worse than it was 17-7. Braxton (Borer) bailed us out on the first one and one later in the game as well," Frenzen said. "Just really pleased with him as a whole just how he demonstrates really good closing speed and just great ball skill with breaking both of those passes."

Borer forced a turnover on downs on an incomplete pass intended for Lincoln High's Adonis Hutchinson on South's opening drive. In the final minute of the first half, Kearney and South quarterback Beckman Trey tossed an incomplete pass to Central City's Ashton Gragg with Borer in coverage.

Borer's final PBU occurred on the first play of the fourth quarter as Beckman again attempted a deep pass to Hutchinson.

"I usually play safety, but moved to corner like three days ago so had to learn that pretty quick," Borer said. "It turned out alright and I didn't let anyone catch the ball behind me. Just playing the ball."

Borer caught one pass for a 6-yard gain on the attempted hook-and-lateral to end the first half. On special teams, the Lakeview senior returned two kicks for 35 yards and one punt for 31 yards.

After recovering from a serious knee injury his sophomore season, Borer returned in 2021 helping Lakeview capture their first state title in school history. In his final season, Borer led the team in receiving with 42 catches, 411 yards and five touchdowns.

He intercepted three passes, the most on the team, and returned two kickoffs and one punt for a touchdown.

"We had a ton of great coaches to help us succeed in our time at Lakeview," Borer said. "Lot of great memories and a lot of fun times."

Fremarek played on the defensive line as an edge rusher and run-stopper. The Lakeview senior recorded one tackle, stopping South and BDS tailback Easton Weber on a 4-yard carry in the third quarter.

Frenzen said he thought Fremarek was North's best pass rusher, resulting in his snap count increasing after starting the game as a backup.

"I had a blast. Just competing is a boatload of fun. I had a great time, holding or not holding, it was just a blast playing with a bunch of excellent athletes," Fremarek said. "Just seeing where you stack amongst the best and it's just been a great time and I had a lot of fun."

Frenzen praised Fremarek for changing positions in his senior season. That position change paid off as he led the team with 70 tackles, seven sacks and three fumble recoveries.

"It's meant a lot (playing at Lakeview). It shaped me as a person definitely for the better," Fremarek said. "I got some great experiences out of it. It's just been a blast and I will remember it for the rest of my life. It's just been awesome."

Faust joined Blaser among the North linebackers. He posted one tackle, an assisted tackle of Seward's Micah Hackbart in the first quarter.

"Overall, obviously we didn't get the result we wanted for the game, but overall I know everyone had a great experience," Faust said. "Just met a lot of new guys, a lot of new friends and we all learned through the beyond the field day and through talks from patients from the Shriners Hospital that this is much more than a game. We all competed hard, but we also helped other people. It was just a great experience."

Faust was a late addition to the Shrine Bowl roster. He said he was asked a couple of weeks ago about joining the team in Kearney.

"At the time, I didn't know much about what the Shrine Bowl was about and the Shriners Hospital, but I was like it was an opportunity to play football one more time I guess I'll just take it," Faust said. "Throughout the week, I just learned a lot about the hospital and what the Shrine Bowl meant and it made it a lot more important to me rather than just another game I'm playing."

The Shamrocks senior led the team to consecutive playoff appearances. In his senior season, Faust recorded 510 rushing yards and two touchdowns and a team-high 92 tackles and seven tackles for loss.

"I definitely had a good time there (Scotus), academically and athletics too," Faust said. "It was definitely a good experience for me."

Alongside Frenzen on the coaching staff were fellow Lakeview assistants Jeff Bargen, Jimmy Biggs and Aaron Rudloff. It was Bargen's second time on the staff while Biggs and Rudloff coached in the game for the first time.

Biggs coached the wide receivers, Bargen worked with the linebackers and Rudloff worked with the defensive linemen.

"Those guys are all working through the week and just watching them and seeing them around the kids was great, but what was awesome is that every coach we had on our staff at some point in time and came to me and just said coach you're so lucky to have these guys be a part of your staff," Frenzen said. "They are great guys, how they talk to kids, work with kids and their knowledge base with football and how they get that across to the kids they're working with is first class all the way.

"That was a big affirmation for me. We got great guys in our program. We have the right guys in our program and that was probably as proud of a moment as I've had is listening to these guys from across the state just talk about how great people that we have."