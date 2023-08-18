It is that time of year again for the Columbus High football team, the time of year when their season is set to start after all the offseason preparation.

"These guys have done a great job this offseason preparing to make sure we put ourselves in the best position," Columbus coach Craig Williams said. "We're going to hit it head-on, go out and work our tails off and we're going to get after it this first week."

And to kick off their season, Columbus is set to play their rival, Fremont. The Discoverers have beaten the Tigers in the three previous matchups and will look to continue that streak 7 p.m., today, Aug. 18, at home.

"They're a team that's a lot like us, I know they didn't have the season they wanted to last year," Williams said. "I also know from watching film that they had a lot of starters that didn't play in the first four or five games, so they have a lot of kids coming back.

"It is Fremont week and I don't think these kids need any extra motivation but we're going to give it to them. The F&C Cup has a lot of history, we've only lost that cup one time in 15 years and I know this group doesn't want Fremont to get it this year either."

In 2022, Columbus' lone victory came against the Tigers with the Discoverers hoping to bounce back from the 1-8 season.

"Looking back at last season there's not a single person on this football team that would say that's how they wanted it to go," Williams said. "We're not hiding from anything from last year, we went 1-8. It's something we used to get better over the offseason and we're embracing the fact that it wasn't the way we wanted it to go."

Despite last season not being what the Discoverers were hoping for they were able to get a lot of returning players time on the field due to injury.

"We got forced to play a lot of young guys last year," Williams said. "While we had struggled last year at times, some guys were thrown into the fire. We're really planning on that paying off for us this year because we return a lot of experience at a lot of different positions."

One player who was able to get some time on the field as an underclassman was linemen Cooper Buxton. Buxton finished his sophomore season with 27 tackles while also getting time on the O-line.

"It was a great thing to start as a sophomore," Buxton said. "Once you come into your next years you kind of get the gist of everything and know what you're doing."

Tanner Esch is one player who went down early for Columbus with an injury and is now looking to have a big senior season.

"I learned I had a lot more in me when I lost the season," Esch said. "You realize all the things you could have done and when you come back you're 100 times more focused and ready to go."

In 2022, Columbus used two quarterbacks for the bulk of the season with Will Wickham and Braylon VanCura each returning in 2023. Wickham three for 352 yards and two touchdowns as a sophomore and VanCura added 241 yards and two touchdowns of his own through the air in his junior season.

"It was huge trying to catch up to the speed of the game and I had expectations for myself that I didn't meet," VanCura said. "Going into this year the expectations are back up and the goal is touchdowns in every game and every play."

Like a lot of teams, Columbus' success will be in large part due to the play at quarterback.

"Our quarterbacks know that our offense will go as they go," Williams said. "We need them to be efficient, we need them to not make the catastrophic mistake. There's going to be mistakes but we can't have it in the 25-yard line that sets up the other team."

A factor in helping the quarterbacks in 2023 will be their offensive line which returns a lot of production from last year.

"It's going to be great having this group of guys back that are really physical," senior lineman Carter Fedde said. "There are some spots that will be filled by some physical underclassmen and I'm really excited for that group to be formed."

Fedde also is a key athlete returning on the defensive line after recording 30 tackles.

Another key part for the Discoverers to have success in 2022 will be replacing Liam Blaser's production on offense and defense.

On offense, Blaser led the team with 461 yards and six touchdowns on the group while also racking up 64 receiving yards coming out of the backfield. One player looking to fill that void on offense is senior Isaiah Kibalya who ran for 171 yards in 2022.

"Isaiah Kibalya is such a unique character because at this point last he hadn't played a single snap of football at the running back position," Williams said. "To watch him grow throughout the year was great. He's obviously going to be the frontline guy back there, he's big, strong and he can run."

On defense, Blaser finished with 117 tackles which was more than double the second tackler on the team in 2022.

"You're not going to replace that many tackles, I don't expect our team or any team to do that throughout the state," Williams said. "I do expect three or four guys to combine for 125 more tackles to make up for the production."

With Columbus starting the season Friday, the Discoverers are looking to lean on the seniors for leadership.

"We don't have a ton of seniors, we have 14 but they're all really close and they're all good football players," Williams said. "I'll put that leadership into the hand of any of these guys on any day, they're tremendous leaders."

Columbus has the expectation of a better 2023 than their 2022 season and their goal this year is to win.

"Our goal is to win, we want to win more games than last year it's plain and simple," VanCura said. "We don't want the same year we had last year and we have to stay healthy and stay focused all the way through."