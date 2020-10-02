Columbus fumbles away chance for road win at Kearney

Uncharacteristic mistakes hounded Columbus High football in a 41-19 road loss at Kearney on Friday night.
The Discoverers have played in Kearney four times since their last road victory over the Bearcats in 2003. Each of the last three losses included offensive struggles. That was the case again on Friday when Columbus fumbled twice and fell into a 27-7 hole just about midway through the fourth quarter.
Columbus also threw an interception and put the ball on the grass three other times.
The Discoverers scored first on Trey Kobza's 15-yard run but failed to find anymore points until 6:44 left in the third. Columbus had yet to turn the ball over this season before giving it away three times on Friday night. Add in a kickoff return for a touchdown and the difference between the two sides is obvious. Kearney only had 20 more total yards on the night but only turned it over once.
"We couldn't get those consistent stops, and we turned the ball over. That plus a kickoff return and you're talking 21 points, three touchdowns," coach Craig Williams said. "Those things are killers."
Kobza's touchdown on the opening drive of the night then a Columbus stop gave CHS the ball back with a chance to build its advantage. But quarterback Brody Mickey lost the ball while trying to avoid a tackler and throw it away. Kearney capitalized with a 12-yard touchdown pass but still trailed 7-6 after the kick missed.
The Bearcats scored on the next two possessions - a 12-yard run and a 2-yard run - then watched as a 43-yard Columbus field goal attempt missed with 29 seconds left in the half. A 9-yard touchdown run with 6:57 to go in the third increased the Kearney advantage to 27-7.
Columbus finally answered on Kobza's 80-yard run but Kearney scored the next two touchdowns and led 41-13 four seconds into the fourth quarter.
"I felt like we stopped ourselves," Williams said. "Those fumbles, and we had an untimely penalty that stopped one drive and they stuffed us on a third-and-1 right before the half that forced us to try a field goal.
"We did some good things; we just couldn't come up with the big play offensively to keep it going and keep scoring with them."
Kobza finished with 98 yards on four carries and two touchdowns, Ernest Hausmann caught five passes for 43 yards and scored and Mickey was 14 of 20 throwing for 133 yards and a TD.
Columbus drops to 4-2. CHS hosts 2-4 Lincoln Pius X next week - a 42-0 loser Friday to Millard South.
"You have to give Kearney credit, but there's nothing we can do about Kearney," Williams said. "So, we'll come back next week and start working on some of those things to make sure that we're better next week.
"There's nothing we can do about Kearney being good. It's all about us right now. We go back and we fix those things, and we don't make those same mistakes next week."
