Columbus fumbles away chance for road win at Kearney

The Bearcats scored on the next two possessions - a 12-yard run and a 2-yard run - then watched as a 43-yard Columbus field goal attempt missed with 29 seconds left in the half. A 9-yard touchdown run with 6:57 to go in the third increased the Kearney advantage to 27-7.

Columbus finally answered on Kobza's 80-yard run but Kearney scored the next two touchdowns and led 41-13 four seconds into the fourth quarter.

"I felt like we stopped ourselves," Williams said. "Those fumbles, and we had an untimely penalty that stopped one drive and they stuffed us on a third-and-1 right before the half that forced us to try a field goal.

"We did some good things; we just couldn't come up with the big play offensively to keep it going and keep scoring with them."

Kobza finished with 98 yards on four carries and two touchdowns, Ernest Hausmann caught five passes for 43 yards and scored and Mickey was 14 of 20 throwing for 133 yards and a TD.

Columbus drops to 4-2. CHS hosts 2-4 Lincoln Pius X next week - a 42-0 loser Friday to Millard South.

"You have to give Kearney credit, but there's nothing we can do about Kearney," Williams said. "So, we'll come back next week and start working on some of those things to make sure that we're better next week.