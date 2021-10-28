Columbus High Football: An all too familiar opponent

Columbus High prepared partially to face North Platte senior running back and middle linebacker Vince Genatone last week.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound senior has three games with more than 100 yards rushing, 11 total touchdowns, an average of over 8 yards each time he touches the ball and has made 11 or more tackles in every game but one. He's also got 12 and 1/2 tackles for loss and 3 and 1/2 sacks.

But banged up a little bit from a win over Millard West, he was held out last week when North Platte came to Columbus and lost 38-28. How much of a difference would he have made? Well, both sides will find out Friday when the rematch takes place out west in the first round of the Class A playoffs.

Genatone provides just one interesting question about how Columbus prepares the same or differently for facing the same opponent two weeks a in a row. Williams and his staff have faced the same foe from an earlier regular season contest, but Friday is a unfamiliar situation.

"It's been a challenge for both sides of the football. Defensive side and offensive side agree that it's unique. You've got to sit down and scout the game like you weren't a part of it, but you're also scouting yourself," coach Craig Williams said. "... You've got to tweak a few things, look at what you did well and expect good coaches on the other side to make adjustments. But both teams, I don't think we'll be trying to trick one another."

The Week 9 win over North Platte included CHS taking a 7-0 lead, North Platte scoring the next 14, a 21-21 tie at half and a 28-28 tie before Columbus scored the final 10 points.

The Bulldogs, as usual, relied heavily on the ground game and threw just three passes. The Discoverers were a mix of both but most successful running the ball, including 328 yards on 47 carries. Liam Blaser had 138 of that on 20 carries and scored three touchdowns.

Junior Brock Roblee rushed 28 times for 161 yards and scored two touchdowns as the feature back in the North Platte offense. He leads the Bulldogs in yards and yards per game but has an average 3 yards lower than Genatone. Still Roblee comes into Friday with 400 yards in his last three games. Genatone had fewer than 40 yards in his previous two before sitting out last week.

"We didn't know last week he wasn't going to play, but we prepared for him," Williams said. "I told our guys, 'look, you prepared to see their best guys last week, you've got to prepare just the same way. But we're in the playoffs, so you've got to raise that level.' He's going to make a difference and he's going to make some plays. We've just got to be able to counter. It's either, counter with some plays of our own or clean a few things up."

Columbus threw two interceptions, one that led to a short field and a touchdown, and allowed a long kickoff down to its own 5. Mistakes are part of the game, but removing those kid of errors would have resulted in a much more comfortable win.

The Discoverers take that bit of confidence on the road while also realizing good teams can also force mistakes. And whatever happened in the past, none of that matters now.

"Right at the bottom of our scouting report on the first page it says 'playoff football is different football,'" Williams said. "However you've played to this point, you've got to raise that level, play harder, play stronger and play tougher for the whole game because it's playoff time."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.