The Columbus High Discoverer football team didn't have the 2022 season it hoped for after a 1-8 finish which included losing the last eight games.

Columbus closed out its summer practices on Friday to prepare for the upcoming season.

"We're not going to hide from the fact that we didn't have the season that we wanted," Columbus coach Craig Williams said. "The biggest thing for us is embracing the fact that we need a bounce-back year and at Columbus High, we're not going to hide from anything. We got to step it up and get better for the schedule we have coming up."

Getting chances during the summer to meet and work with the team has allowed Williams and his staff help improve the team.

"It's been a good week and they've been receptive to things we want to add and build on," Williams said. "We just need to take some steps."

The NSAA allows high school football teams to have 10 practices over the summer including eight with pads. Friday capped off the Discoverers' seventh practice and fifth with pads which was also their last of the summer.

"It's more to get them used to wearing the things," Williams said. "We're not doing anything that requires the pads, we just want them to get used to wearing them."

Williams says the biggest point of emphasis on doing summer practices has been getting the players to learn.

"We've been making sure that we give ourselves enough time to teach the kids," Williams said. "We've been going over offense, defense, schemes and basic steps for every position. Even with wearing pads the focus is not come out, hit, tackle and all those things, we're going through tackling drills but it's been about the fundamentals."

While the main point of the summer is getting the athletes more prepared for the season it's also helping the coaching staff learn what they need to go over the most once the season starts.

"As we move forward this is going to help the coaches know what we need to work on before we get into the season," Williams said. "When walkthroughs start in July we'll be able to know what we need to focus on to get better."

One of the biggest questions for the program is who will take the bulk of the snaps at quarterback in the fall.

Both Will Wickham and Braylon VanCura return after splitting time on the field. VanCura passed for 241 yards and two touchdowns while also throwing eight interceptions.

"Last year that split was a good motivator going into this year," VanCura said. "I know I have to earn my spot, earn my way up to starter and earn every single rep I get. No matter how it goes I'll still be here and give it my best whenever I'm on the field."

Wickham, a junior now finished with 352 yards through the air along with two passing touchdowns and three interceptions.

"Our two quarterbacks have worked hard here and VanCura has done all the right things to improve over the offseason," Williams said. "Wickham has been competing in three sports, I always encourage that so he's been out getting better as a competitor. We expect both of those guys to take a step forward and we expect to be better at the quarterback position which will drive the offense."

For VanCura, his goal is to have a much better season in his senior campaign.

"We want to flip the record, we want to go at least 8-1," VanCura said. "It's big goals but we think we can do it."

Along with the two quarterbacks, the Discoverer program returns 17 starters from last year but they also suffered some key losses.

"I think people will look at the loss of a Liam Blaser as a big loss and it is for our team," Williams said. "But Isaiah Kibalya is going to be going to be a fantastic running back and the kid brings great athleticism and people are going to like watching him play on both sides of the ball."

Kibalya finished his junior season with 171 rushing yards and 42 total tackles.

Columbus has a large number of sophomores looking to take the field as well.

"We expect about 40 sophomores to come out," Williams said. "We got to get those guys up to speed because we'll rely on some of them in the season."

One of the sophomores Williams expects to have a role on varsity is Michael Voichoskie.

"He's a big kid and I think he's ready physically to handle some of the varsity stuff," Williams said.

While the Discoverers may have a lot of underclassmen ready to play and hopeful for a varsity spot, Columbus will still look to lean on some senior leaders.

"We look to a guy like Carter Fedde and the things that he's done in this program to be a leader," Williams said. "Tanner Esch is another guy we're going to lean on for both sides of the ball and in the kicking game. VanCura as a senior has been a fantastic leader, he does all the right things and we expect him to keep leading the program."

Fedde, an offensive and defensive lineman for Columbus, finished with 30 tackles in his junior season and hopes to help lead the group on the field.

"Last year we had a lot of problems with flags, this year, we're going to focus on that," Fedde said. "We want to be the most physical line in the state, we're going to do what we need to do."

Like VanCura, Fedde hopes to have successful senior seasons with high goals.

"I definitely want to make it to state and prove everyone else wrong," Fedde said. "Personally I'd like to make all-state, break the sack and tackle for loss records here in Columbus, offensively I just want to score and knock some people on their back."

Over the course of the summer practices, the seniors and newcomers have been easy to differentiate in many cases.

"The difference between our older guys and younger guys is the fact that our older guys are out here playing and having fun because they know what they're doing," Williams said. "We need everybody at that level, we want our guys to be confident in what they're doing because then they can go out and have fun."

With all the practices, Columbus' team has been able to grow together as a whole.

"This is the closest and together football team I think I've ever played for," VanCura said. "Everyone is with each other and backs each other up. We have the same goal which is winning football games."

Columbus' first chance to win a game comes against Fremont in Week 0 at home. The Discoverers earned their lone win last year against the Tigers in the Week 0 opener.

"I'm looking forward to Fremont Week 0," Fedde said. "We're taking the season one game at a time."