COLUMBUS HIGH SUPER SENIOR - ERNEST HAUSMANN

During basketball season a nagging injury from football reappeared and put him on the shelf. It didn't necessarily happen in football, but that's when it was getting more and more aggravated. In essence, it was a sports hernia. Better described, Hausmann was growing faster than his body could keep up with.

So, off the court and considering his future, he returned to his past, and as he mentioned, where he came from, where he is, how he got here and what it all means.

"This was the year I kind of started finding my path and my direction," Hausmann says. "Because when you first get (to America) it's about adapting and trying to be normal with everyone else. This year, I've made my own path, and I'm sticking to it."

Hausmann was always athletically gifted regardless of where he chose to apply those talents. He started as a freshman on the Columbus High basketball team then did the same just months later in the fall of his sophomore football season. But what was in his future?

It doesn't hurt when a D-I football program comes calling to internally validate your confidence, but as much as that helped, the time alone was even more valuable.