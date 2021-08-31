COLUMBUS HIGH SUPER SENIOR - ERNEST HAUSMANN

By returning to his past, Columbus High linebacker Ernest Hausmann is finding a clear path to the future.
For those who haven't heard the story, the abbreviated version goes like this: Hausmann was born the son of Olive and Paul in Uganda, Africa. He grew up as part of a family he estimates had 12-15 siblings at the time of his birth. Olive and Paul have AIDS and were unable to provide for the family, often leaving Ernest without clothing.
A mutual friend who knew Hausmann's uncle and Teresa Hausmann introduced the two and inspired an adoption process that took two years and two trips to Africa for Teresa's husband, Bob. Eventually, after roadblocks and paperwork, Ernest arrived in Columbus when he was 5 and became part of the Hausmann family in 2008.
Thirteen years later he's accepted a scholarship offer from Nebraska football and gone from third-world hunger to big time college football.
"It's something that motivates me every day," Hausmann says. "From where I was at, to where I am today, to where I want to be, it's something I always use for motivation."
That motivation has led to a completely new perspective on the game of football. Hausmann always loved competing on the gridiron, but the last year with time off for an injury, and considering the road he's traveled, he's found true love between the lines.
During basketball season a nagging injury from football reappeared and put him on the shelf. It didn't necessarily happen in football, but that's when it was getting more and more aggravated. In essence, it was a sports hernia. Better described, Hausmann was growing faster than his body could keep up with.
So, off the court and considering his future, he returned to his past, and as he mentioned, where he came from, where he is, how he got here and what it all means.
"This was the year I kind of started finding my path and my direction," Hausmann says. "Because when you first get (to America) it's about adapting and trying to be normal with everyone else. This year, I've made my own path, and I'm sticking to it."
Hausmann was always athletically gifted regardless of where he chose to apply those talents. He started as a freshman on the Columbus High basketball team then did the same just months later in the fall of his sophomore football season. But what was in his future?
It doesn't hurt when a D-I football program comes calling to internally validate your confidence, but as much as that helped, the time alone was even more valuable.
Putting all of his life into perspective, Hausmann discovered football wasn't just something he did or something he enjoyed; it was something he loved. Had Nebraska not come calling, Hausmann says he still would have found a way to keep playing.
But perhaps more importantly, off the field he learned that he didn't have all the answers, and that's fine.
"I'm a believer in God. He has a purpose in why he brought me here, why it was me out of all my siblings that he brought me here," Hausmann said. "I have a purpose here. I don't know what it is, but I'm always searching. When I find it, I'm going to go all into it. I know there's something big for me here."
-Nate Tenopir