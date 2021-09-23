Columbus hits the road for resurgent Lincoln High

Lincoln High was 1-8 the last two years, won 20 games from 2016 to 2018 and made the playoffs each season, but has had 12 losing seasons in the last 16. The Links look poised to change that this year with a group that defeated Lincoln North Star 26-24, Omaha Bryan 42-0 then suffered to two losses Williams just mentioned.

Pius scored a fourth-quarter touchdown to force overtime in Week 3. Lincoln High took the lead in the first extra period with a trick play, fourth down-touchdown pass before Pius responded. The Thunderbolts scored first in the second OT and held the Links out for the win.

Central took a 20-6 lead in Week 4 and led 28-21 at halftime. It was 34-28 late in the fourth when Eagle senior Justin Davis intercepted a pass near the goal line and went all the way.

Jareese Lott-Buzby has completed 48% of his passes for the Links for 752 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions. Both he and junior Julian Babahanov lead the team with 154 yards rushing. Lincoln High averages 147 on the ground and 188 through the air. Junior Beni Ngoyi is tops in receiving with 10 catches, 252 yards and four touchdowns.

Lincoln High doesn't list any of its defensive numbers.