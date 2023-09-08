Following a week where Columbus High, Lakeview and Scotus Central Catholic played road games the City of Columbus gets both the Discoverers and Vikings at home.

Columbus and Lakeview are coming off road wins and the Shamrocks are looking to bounce back following a Week 2 loss.

All three teams are in action today, Sept. 8, at 7 p.m. Columbus will host Omaha North, Lakeview will face off against visiting Boone Central and Scotus will play at St. Paul.

Columbus football

The Discoverers enter their Week 3 game with a 2-1 record and play against 1-1 Omaha North.

Omaha North enters play ranked No. 7 in Class A by the Lincoln Journal Star. The Vikings were ranked No. 3 last week but fell 19-16 to now No. 6 Millard West.

The Vikings opened the season with a 25-7 win at No. 10 Bellevue West.

Over the course of the week, the Discoverers have been preparing for their first ranked opponent of the season.

"It has been a simple formula this week, play 11 guys together as one unit, and outwork your opponent each day," Columbus coach Craig Williams said. "We need to control the things we can control and our kids are willing to put the work in to prepare."

While this may be the Discoverers' hardest challenge on paper they have been steadily improving through their first three games.

"The physicality on the lines is getting to the point that it is an asset to our game plan," Williams said. "We have a tough test this week, and it will be fun to see how we stack up against one of the best fronts in the state."

Columbus is coming off a road win against Lincoln Southwest which has given the Discoverers some extra confidence moving into Week 3.

"It was about justification for the work these kids have done the last five to six weeks," Williams said. "This group has never wavered in their effort so it is important to see a payoff by winning last Friday in Lincoln."

An area of strength for Omaha North level of athletes have on their roster.

"Omaha North has Division 1 Athletes at multiple positions. You can check the box for Omaha North's Strengths in most of those positions," Williams said. "This is what makes high school football and so much fun. The opportunities that it provides to go compete against the best players in the state."

The Discoverers feel their strength is their special teams unit.

"Special teams is an area that we feel is a strength for us entering every game," Williams said.

Last year the two teams faced off with the Vikings earning a 48-13 win in Omaha.

Columbus allowed 287 yards through the air in the loss and another 172 on the ground. The Discoverer offense was held to 75 passing yards but was able to put up 202 yards rushing.

The Discoverers are looking to lean on their run game again against the Vikings.

"We ran the ball very well last year in Omaha," Williams said. "We have four starters back from that offensive line, and we need to lean on that experience in this football game."

Lakeview football

The Lakeview Vikings played a ranked team in their season-opening home loss to Ashland-Greenwood but a new challenge comes to town.

Boone Central is ranked No. 1 in Class C-1 by the Journal Star and just walked through Week 2's No. 2 team with a 42-7 win over Aurora.

The Boone Central Cardinals have opened their season 2-0 and have outscored opponents 90-7.

The Cardinals have been able to put up 564 yards on the ground and 277 on passes.

Lakeview is coming off a 28-21 win at Boys Town where the Vikings made strides but they continue to work on getting better.

"We are again trying to focus on carrying out our assignment each and every play," Lakeview coach Kurt Frenzen said. "We made improvements against Boys Town but it still needs to get better. We had breakdowns that resulted in big plays for Boys Town."

The Vikings are hoping to build off of last week's win.

"The win is important in terms of our team to bring a good vibe into the game," Frenzen said. "But honestly, if we have a competitor's mindset, each week should be its own season itself. Win or lose we need to focus on the task at hand each week."

The mental and physical aspect of the game has been an area of importance for the Vikings over their first two games.

"We have continued to get more mentally and physically tough. That will need to continue," Frenzen said. "We are not where we need to be yet but we are improving."

With the season just starting for the Vikings two weeks ago, Lakeview has had some inconsistent play and is looking to have a consistent game.

"We have not even come close to putting four quarters of football together yet," Frenzen said. "This team still isn't even close to reaching its ceiling."

Lakeview lost the matchup to Boone Central 27-10 in 2022. Boone Central finished the game with 153 rushing yards and added 147 passing yards.

Lakeview had 110 yards through the air and just 39 on the ground in the loss.

Despite the loss, Frenzen felt his team played well against the Cardinals in 2022.

"Last year our team was on the same page nearly every play. We will need to do the same thing this year," Frenzen said. "We need all 11 players doing their job each and every play."

Scotus football

The Shamrocks gave defending state champion Pierce all the Bluejays could handle last week but Scotus fell just shy and lost 28-20 on the road.

This week, Scotus remains on the road with a trip to St. Paul.

Heading into the game, Scotus has been working on corrections from the loss at Pierce.

"We have spent the majority of the week focusing on us and correcting the mistakes we have seen on film," Scotus coach Tyler Linder said. "We need to finish drives and clean up the turnovers."

The Wildcats currently sit at 1-1 after a Week 1 win over O'Neill in an 18-13 game and a 33-0 loss to Minden last week.

One area the Shamrocks may have an advantage in according to Linder is their size. One disadvantage could be the style of play for St. Paul.

"They do run a scheme we don't see a whole lot with a spread offense and a 3-4 defense," Linder said. "That has caused us to slow down our preparation to teach a little more than we are used to."

The two teams faced off in 2022 with Scotus earning a 28-18 win at home. Along with it being a new year, this matchup is a little different due to the Wildcats having a new coach.

"With a new coach and brand new scheme there is very little from last year's plan that we can recycle," Linder said. "I feel good about our week and look forward to getting back at it Friday night."