Columbus looks to take the next step with win at Kearney

It would seem odd to say Columbus is looking for a measure of respect with a win Friday at Kearney.

The Bearcats sit at 0-3 and have lost two games to the coronavirus. But, for one, Columbus has lost its last three games in Kearney and hasn't had great success on the road against the Bearcats over the years. And secondly, Kearney's 0-3 mark includes the No. 1, No. 2 and No. 5 teams in the state.

The win wouldn't normally do much for postseason implications on a wild card basis. But with a committee deciding the seeding in 2020, a victory over a traditionally strong program 3-0 or 0-3, would go a long way towards earning a first-round playoff game at home and forcing the rest of the state to start to take notice.

"If you just rank the teams and just say, 'OK, who are the ten best teams in the state?' I would put them at number six or number seven," Columbus coach Craig Williams said. "You're looking at a top-six team in the state and one that's hungry as heck for a win. It's a tough game for anyone to go to Kearney and get a win. But it's going to be a big challenger for us with how hungry they are."