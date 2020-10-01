Columbus looks to take the next step with win at Kearney

It would seem odd to say Columbus is looking for a measure of respect with a win Friday at Kearney.
The Bearcats sit at 0-3 and have lost two games to the coronavirus. But, for one, Columbus has lost its last three games in Kearney and hasn't had great success on the road against the Bearcats over the years. And secondly, Kearney's 0-3 mark includes the No. 1, No. 2 and No. 5 teams in the state.
The win wouldn't normally do much for postseason implications on a wild card basis. But with a committee deciding the seeding in 2020, a victory over a traditionally strong program 3-0 or 0-3, would go a long way towards earning a first-round playoff game at home and forcing the rest of the state to start to take notice.
"If you just rank the teams and just say, 'OK, who are the ten best teams in the state?' I would put them at number six or number seven," Columbus coach Craig Williams said. "You're looking at a top-six team in the state and one that's hungry as heck for a win. It's a tough game for anyone to go to Kearney and get a win. But it's going to be a big challenger for us with how hungry they are."
Kearney opened the season with a 14-10 loss to No. 5 Lincoln Southeast. The Bearcats were in the red zone twice in the fourth quarter but threw two drive-ending interceptions. The next week at No. 2 Westside wasn't as close. Kearney faced a 21-7 halftime deficit and trailed 28-7 early in the third.
After two weeks off due to the virus, Kearney scored first in a road game at No. 1 Bellevue West before falling into a 28-7 halftime hole.
Offensively, Kearney utilizes a spread offense with the option built around deception. It all runs through Preston Pearson.
"He's a typical Kearney quarterback," Williams said. "He kind of looks like a linebacker. He's a guy they're going to run on the counter and on designed quarterback runs. They try to confuse a defense with a lot of different motions.
"They run a small amount of plays, but they disguise them will all kinds of motion and movement. They try to get defenses out of position and make you make checks at the line. So, we're going to have to be very, very disciplined in our pre-snap checks to get in position to make a play."
All that window dressing, as it might be called, has its purpose, and it's not because Kearney is lacking in talent. Williams said there is still enough to be concerned about up front and in the backs and receivers with the motion or without.
Defensively, the Bearcats have been a traditional odd-man front with three or five down linemen. That tends to come with a linebacker joining somewhere and a secondary that mixes coverages.
But regardless of what offense or defense Kearney offers, Williams said the challenge this week is in the personnel. Unlike many of the previous games, Columbus won't have a significant numbers advantage in terms of players with athletic ability. The Bearcats have just as many differencemakers.
"There's been times where our athletes are better. That's not going to be the case this week," Williams said. "We're going to have to be disciplined. Our athletes and our skill kids are going to have to rely on their skills in addition to their athleticism.
"...The big plays we've had, they're probably going to be harder to come by. We're going to have to have some drives that we move the ball a little bit with four, five, six-yard gains. We're just going to have to grind it out a little more."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
