Columbus Super Senior - CJ Fleeman

Now, as CJ prepares for his final varsity season, he said its clear who the best among the four is, and he's not shy about it.

"I would probably say myself," he said with a laugh. "Now, they might say they can beat me. But if you look at my brothers in high school, they were not the most athletic kids.

"...Logan is tough; he's a pretty athletic kid. But the oldest two, I could definitely beat."

Those days are mostly gone now. It's rare that the four are all together. When they are, they'll bring along the cousins from across the street to play; though the intensity level has been dialed back. Except on XBox when playing NCAA football. Then, they'll still get after it.

What carries on is the resolve Fleeman was forced to learn as the youngest boy in the family. That will serve him well in his next stop, when he plays college baseball, and overall in life. There may have been some tears, and there were definitely bruises he endured. But there's no doubt Fleeman is all the better for it.

"I was never afraid. I didn't care who I was going up against," he said. "I'm confident that I can go out there and beat them and never back down."