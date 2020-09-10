Columbus Super Senior - CJ Fleeman

Imagine being 15 years old, walking down the hallway at Columbus High as the starting quarterback. The symbolic leader of a Class A football team, making your way through the hallways can be a little intimidating when everyone knows who you are, and there are a lot of everyones.
CJ Fleeman has been in that role since he was named the starter early his sophomore year.
It took some getting used to.
"It was definitely a shock at first. But I feel like I've grown into it," he said. "Now, it doesn't seem like that big of a deal."
CJ Fleeman has been the quarterback ever since he started playing organized football. It wasn't that way initially as a kid. But when he and his older brothers went into the back yard after watching football, he always took over the quarterback duties because of Drew Brees.
One of is his brother's cheered for the Saints. Being exposed to Brees every Sunday built a natural liking. Being around three older brothers, now aged 26, 25, and 21, built a natural toughness.
When the four Fleeman boys were outside in the yard, on the driveway, at the diamond or a myriad of other locations, there was always a game. CJ and Taylor, the oldest were always teammates. Austin and Logan, the two middle boys, were the opposition. At first, Austin and Logan were almost always the winners. But once CJ reached about middle school, the tables turned quickly.
Now, as CJ prepares for his final varsity season, he said its clear who the best among the four is, and he's not shy about it.
"I would probably say myself," he said with a laugh. "Now, they might say they can beat me. But if you look at my brothers in high school, they were not the most athletic kids.
"...Logan is tough; he's a pretty athletic kid. But the oldest two, I could definitely beat."
Those days are mostly gone now. It's rare that the four are all together. When they are, they'll bring along the cousins from across the street to play; though the intensity level has been dialed back. Except on XBox when playing NCAA football. Then, they'll still get after it.
What carries on is the resolve Fleeman was forced to learn as the youngest boy in the family. That will serve him well in his next stop, when he plays college baseball, and overall in life. There may have been some tears, and there were definitely bruises he endured. But there's no doubt Fleeman is all the better for it.
"I was never afraid. I didn't care who I was going up against," he said. "I'm confident that I can go out there and beat them and never back down."
(Editor's note, this interview and story were conducted and written prior to Fleeman suffering a season-ending injury.)
- Nate Tenopir
