Columbus vs. Kearney likely comes down to playmaking

Kearney's loss last week to Bellevue West was undoubtedly an emotional affair. The Bearcats were blown out in the regular season by the Thunderbirds then surprised them in the playoffs and won on a two-point conversion in overtime.

Intent on handing out some payback, Bellevue West turned a 22-13 game on its head in the third quarter with the next 27 points. The T-Birds threw for over 300 yards, rushed for 239 yards, sacked Miller twice, picked him off twice more and recovered a fumble.

But to expect Kearney to come in feeling sorry for itself would be a mistake, Williams said. Bell West beat Kearney in the regular season last year 49-13 before the Bearcats turned around the next week and down the Discoverers by 22.

"Our coaches have confidence in each other, and the kids have confidence in themselves and each other, and that's the way they have to play," Williams said. "They have to go play free and loose and have confidence on Friday."

The 18-year drought wasn't discussed. CHS doesn't see any benefit in using that for motivation. Belief, not history, Williams said, is the way forward.

"We talked about confidence and having the confidence when you step on the field that you're going to win a football game," he said. "We have to believe that. I think there's teams in the past that might have done the lip service but didn't really believe it. This team just feels a little different."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.