Columbus vs. Southeast: Date with a blue blood

Columbus High football ended several droughts last week in a home playoff victory. It had been 10 years since a playoff win and 20 since one at Pawnee Park Memorial Field.

Not that there was any pressure to rewrite recent playoff failings, but it had been a while since CHS could rightly claim favorite status in the postseason and find success. With that win finally out of the way, Columbus returns to a more familiar role in Class A - underdog.

The Discoverers travel to Lincoln on Friday night to face No. 5 Lincoln Southeast in an 8:15 p.m. second-round playoff matchup.

Though it's been a nine-year drought since the Knights won their last state title, Southeast has won at least one playoff game each of the past two years and enters Friday's contest with an unbeaten 7-0 mark.

"It's an opportunity to beat one of the blue bloods in the state," coach Craig Williams said. "We almost had one last year against Creighton Prep and let it slip away. Here's an opportunity to beat a team that has all kind of history in the state.

"...To get a win over a team like Lincoln Southeast, the name itself is synonymous with big-time football in Nebraska, big time-players and state championships."