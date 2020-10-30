Columbus vs. Southeast: Date with a blue blood

Columbus High football ended several droughts last week in a home playoff victory. It had been 10 years since a playoff win and 20 since one at Pawnee Park Memorial Field.
Not that there was any pressure to rewrite recent playoff failings, but it had been a while since CHS could rightly claim favorite status in the postseason and find success. With that win finally out of the way, Columbus returns to a more familiar role in Class A - underdog.
The Discoverers travel to Lincoln on Friday night to face No. 5 Lincoln Southeast in an 8:15 p.m. second-round playoff matchup.
Though it's been a nine-year drought since the Knights won their last state title, Southeast has won at least one playoff game each of the past two years and enters Friday's contest with an unbeaten 7-0 mark.
"It's an opportunity to beat one of the blue bloods in the state," coach Craig Williams said. "We almost had one last year against Creighton Prep and let it slip away. Here's an opportunity to beat a team that has all kind of history in the state.
"...To get a win over a team like Lincoln Southeast, the name itself is synonymous with big-time football in Nebraska, big time-players and state championships."
The Discoverers and Knights have met twice before in the playoffs. Southeast won both, the most recent of which was a 28-0 semifinal win just before an overtime victory in the state championship. In the past 17 regular seasons, the two have faced off three times. Columbus' lone win was a 17-14 victory in 2010 when Southeast was top-ranked in one poll and second in the other.
The Knights will line up and come right at the Discoverers on Friday with off-tackle powers and sweeps but also pull it down and find big receivers in the play action game.
Senior quarterback McGinness Schneider guides an attack that averages around 320 yards of offense per game, completes 58% of his passes, has thrown for 920 yards and 11 touchdowns to two interceptions.
Max Buttenback leads the rushing attack with 487 yards on 104 carries and four touchdowns. But Schneider and senior Nigel Bridger also figure into the ground game. Both have carried the ball more than 60 times.
Jake Appleget stands at 6-415 and has caught 16 passes for 272 yards and five touchdowns.
"They have a run game that, not only is it good, but they stick with it," Williams said. "They've got some big kids up front, and, not that their backs are any better than any others we've seen but their run game is more of an old-school run game. You're going to see two tight ends out there with a fullback and a tailback. They're going to get downhill after you."
Defensively, the Knights have three players with more than 40 tackles, sophomore Teitum Tuioti has 4.5 sacks, six different players have recovered at least one fumble and 11 have at least one interception.
Appleget and senior Taveon Thompson each have three picks. Southeast is plus-20 in turnover margin with 17 interceptions and seven fumbles.
It's been a recipe for success to a 7-0 mark that has been built on just over 25 points per game and a defense that has allowed over 20 just once. The Knights have forced early turnovers, converted them into points then used the power run game to drain the clock and physically punish the opposition.
"It's going to be a test to see if we can stand up to them," Williams said.
In an age where the shotgun spread that Columbus faced at Bellevue West has become the norm, Southeast is a return to a grinding style of football. Williams said his team can find a way to adapt if it can also limit its mistakes and maximize what's likely to be limited possessions.
"Games the last few weeks, we've gotten into some of those where we didn't score the first few drives, and we just had to stick with it," Williams said. "Once we found a groove, we could stick with it and grind out some drives. I think we've been in this situation before that our kids are going to understand it's a marathon, not a sprint."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
