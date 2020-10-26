 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cougars blow past Patriots again
View Comments

Cougars blow past Patriots again

{{featured_button_text}}
Isaac Noyd

Cross County senior Isaac Noyd breaks free for a touchdown run earlier this year. Nody and the Cougars defeated Clarkson/Leigh in the first round of the playoffs. 

Cross County defeated Clarkson/Leigh for the second time this season on Thursday in the first round of the D-1 football playoffs after forcing three turnovers all of which the Cougars converted into points.

Cross County (9-0) rushed for 365 yards including 164 yards and three touchdowns from junior Isaac Noyd.

Junior Carter Seim rushed for 61 yards and two touchdowns on just three carries and Haiden Hild, Christian Rystrom and Preston Pinkelman all scored on the grounds as well.

"It’s always tough to replay a quality program like Clarkson/Leigh," head coach Hayden DeLano said. "We feel like we have grown a lot since our first matchup and felt confident we could compete well the second go around. They were pretty banged up as well. They’ve lost some good kids to unfortunate injuries."

Cross County took a 22-0 lead in the first quarter. Noyd rushed for a 34-yard touchdown to start the scoring, Rystrom scored from 25 yards out and Seim added a score on a 38-yard run.

Seim scored on a 19-yard run in the second and Noyd scored from 18 yards out to extend the lead to 36-0 after the first half.

Clarkson/Leigh scored its first points in the third quarter off a 6-yard pass, but Noyd responded with a 44-yard run.

The Cougars added two more in the fourth off an 18-yard run by Hild and a 31-yard run by Pinkelman.

Raystorm also was a key factor on defense. He finished with a school-record 17 tackles and intercepted a pass.

Cross County entered the game as the No. 2 seed in the east and after the reseeding, is now the No. 2 seed out of the 16 remaining teams.

Cross County will travel to No. 15 seed Cambridge (4-3) for a 6 p.m. Friday showdown for the second-round matchup.

Cambridge enters the game with a balanced attack passing for just over 165 yards a game and rushing for nearly 153 yards a game.

Junior quarterback Quintin Shaner leads the Trojans on offense with nearly 133 passing yards a game and 54 rushing yards a game.

Carter Seim 2

Carter Seim hits the edge for a big gain with Christian Rystrom (15) and Lincoln Kelly (55) leading the way earlier this year. Seim rushed for two touchdowns in Friday's playoff win. 

Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Flyer D locks down Cougars
Football

Flyer D locks down Cougars

  • Updated

HUMPHREY - Haustyn Forney scored three times before halftime, the Flyers put up 30 points in the first quarter and Humphrey Saint Francis made…

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Lakeview 28, Scotus 20

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News