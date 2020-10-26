Cougars blow past Patriots again

Cross County defeated Clarkson/Leigh for the second time this season on Thursday in the first round of the D-1 football playoffs after forcing three turnovers all of which the Cougars converted into points.
Cross County (9-0) rushed for 365 yards including 164 yards and three touchdowns from junior Isaac Noyd.
Junior Carter Seim rushed for 61 yards and two touchdowns on just three carries and Haiden Hild, Christian Rystrom and Preston Pinkelman all scored on the grounds as well.
"It’s always tough to replay a quality program like Clarkson/Leigh," head coach Hayden DeLano said. "We feel like we have grown a lot since our first matchup and felt confident we could compete well the second go around. They were pretty banged up as well. They’ve lost some good kids to unfortunate injuries."
Cross County took a 22-0 lead in the first quarter. Noyd rushed for a 34-yard touchdown to start the scoring, Rystrom scored from 25 yards out and Seim added a score on a 38-yard run.
Seim scored on a 19-yard run in the second and Noyd scored from 18 yards out to extend the lead to 36-0 after the first half.
Clarkson/Leigh scored its first points in the third quarter off a 6-yard pass, but Noyd responded with a 44-yard run.
The Cougars added two more in the fourth off an 18-yard run by Hild and a 31-yard run by Pinkelman.
Raystorm also was a key factor on defense. He finished with a school-record 17 tackles and intercepted a pass.
Cross County entered the game as the No. 2 seed in the east and after the reseeding, is now the No. 2 seed out of the 16 remaining teams.
Cross County will travel to No. 15 seed Cambridge (4-3) for a 6 p.m. Friday showdown for the second-round matchup.
Cambridge enters the game with a balanced attack passing for just over 165 yards a game and rushing for nearly 153 yards a game.
Junior quarterback Quintin Shaner leads the Trojans on offense with nearly 133 passing yards a game and 54 rushing yards a game.
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
