Cougars get over the hump: Cross County into state championship game

Cross County coach Hayden DeLano had a defensive game plan for the defensive line that included stunts and other ways to try and get Hitchcock County off track. Those weren't working quite as well as expected.

At halftime, senior nose tackle Cory Hollinger told DeLano to take all the stunts off and play base defense. Hollinger then went on to set a school record with 20 total tackles, 15 solo and four for loss. The Cross County defense didn't allow any points after halftime and the Cougars ended two years of frustration in a 56-20 Class D-1 semifinal win over Hitchcock County.

"When a kid of that caliber, and a kid that you trust, who's earned that right with the coaches to suggest what he sees, I trusted him and went base in the second half," Delano said, "and he just went off."

Hollinger and a 260-yard rushing performance by senior running back Carter Seim allowed Cross County to get over the semifinal hump and earn its way into a championship game for the first time since the school was founded in 2002.

Seim carried it 22 times with five touchdowns, the Cougars scored four times in the third quarter and turned a 32-20 halftime lead into a 36-point victory.

The program had been to this point the two years prior but suffered defeats to Osceola/High Plains and Burwell.

"There was a point in the mid-to-late third quarter when the tide really turned in our favor," DeLano said. "Everyone just kind of knew, especially the players, and they really pinned their ears back and wanted to finish the job."

The two teams traded the first three scores of the game before Cross County scored three of the next four. Hitchcock County found the end zone first on a passing touchdown but missed the conversion. Seim scored his first on an 8-yard run, the Falcons scored a rushing touchdown, Seim scored on runs of 6 and 76 then Hitchcock County sneaked it in on a 1-yard run from quarterback Keynan Gaston. Those were the last points the Falcons produced.

Cross County took over with about 1:10 left in the half and maintained the running attack. After the Cougars' final timeout, they went to the air for the only pass of the game. Cameron Graham caught a 35-yard pass from Haiden Hild for a touchdown and a 32-20 halftime lead.

Cross County had the ball to start the second half and scored on a Seim 52-yard run. By that point, all the momentum was with the Cougars. They forced three fumbles and a punt in the second half and cruised to a win.

Seim added a 6-yard touchdown run and Hild recovered a fumble at the Cougar 1 and went 79 yards the other way for the final points.

In four playoff games, Seim has over 1,000 yards and 19 touchdowns. He has nine games of more than 200 yards in the last two years and has crossed that mark in each of the past three games.

"What else do you say," DeLano said. "Carter is just a special dude."

And DeLano said that is true of his team and his seniors overall. Several of the seniors played major roles on the last three Cross County teams that came up short in the semifinals. This win wasn't just for the 2021 team but for each of the past two as well.

"If you talk to them, they feel partially responsible for what happened," DeLano said. "They know what that feels like; they didn't want to see that happen again. They pulled the sophomores and juniors along that get to play on Friday nights and make sure they're held accountable, too. The leadership is outstanding for sure."

