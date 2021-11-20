Cougars not satisfied despite clearing semifinal hurdle

Cross County coach Hayden DeLano approached his team after the semifinal win at Hitchcock County and jokingly told them to settle down.

But in all honesty, there was some concern about how his group would respond after finally getting over the hump in the semis and earning the right to play in Lincoln. When he returned to school on Monday, DeLano realized that he was making more out of it than he should.

The team, as he always expected, was locked in and focused on winning a state championship. Everyone enjoyed ending two years of frustration in the semis, but the makeup of the group has always been one that won't be satisfied until its on top.

"To start the week I was really trying to combat that. I was worried and anxious about how they were going to behave, but they're maturity has been great. They don't act like they've been anywhere and done anything," DeLano said. "... That's what happens anytime you have five, six, seven seniors on the field that have been there and done that."

Cross County heads to Memorial Stadium for a 10:15 a.m. Monday kickoff in the Class D-1 state championship against the only team that has defeated it this season.

A loss at Howells-Dodge in Week 3 ruined any hopes for a perfect record. But that wasn't the goal. Winning this next game is.

Preparing for any championship is difficult, but maybe even more so against a familiar foe. How does a staff walk the fine line of addressing all the mistakes from before with expecting a wrinkle or two?

Well, luckily the opponent isn't necessarily the most challenging to grasp. Coach Mike Speirs and Howells-Dodge have had the same identity for a generation. Of course, it's not just knowing what to expect from the Jaguars but figuring out a way to stop it. No team has done that yet this year.

"You have that honest talk with yourself and with your staff and fix some things," DeLano said. "At the same time I don't think you try to reinvent the wheel. You just try to get better at what you do and who you are."

The immediate fix is ball security. Cross County had four turnovers all season and committed three of them in the loss to Howells-Dodge. Those led to a 16-8 halftime hole and a 32-14 deficit after three quarters. The Cougars stopped making mistakes and put it together in the fourth but had fallen too far behind. They scored 24 fourth-quarter points but also allowed one more touchdown that proved to be the difference in a 40-38 final score.

"Fundamentally, we were not sound. We did not block well at all, we did not tackle well at all, we didn't pursue well at all and all of those are our own issues, but they also forced us into those issues," DeLano said. "We just have to get back to the roots of what we do."

The roots include school record holder Carter Seim in the backfield. Seim wasn't in the first matchup due to injury - part of four straight games that had him on the sideline.

Since he's returned, Seim has amassed over 1,000 yards in the playoffs alone and scored 18 touchdowns. On the other side, Howells-Dodge superstar Levi Belina went down last week in the win over Burwell but likely remained on the bench as a precaution.

His regular season included 1,094 yards and 19 touchdowns. In four postseason games he's picked up 790 yards and scored four times.

Belina is expected to be ready to go.

"(Speirs') system is his system. It's pretty simplistic but it takes a great deal of buy-in and selflessness, and that's something you can tell from this team," DeLano said. "You can tell they're playing for each other and they're playing for their coaching staff and they believe in one another. There's no one that's trying to be the all-star. They all play their role."

Having Seim back in the mix gives Cross County a big boost. So does the way the Cougars finished the game. So too would making fewer mistakes.

Is that the key? Well, it's at least a start. In a matchup of two teams that are no mystery to one another, the one that makes fewer mistakes will likely be the one receiving gold medals.

"That's definitely key number one," DeLano said. "Ball security and whichever team is going to show up on the offensive and defensive line is going to have the upper hand for sure."

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

