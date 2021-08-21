Cougars on a mission for more

No offense to Blue Hill, but Cross County had little concern for the Bobcats as they made the trip to Stromsburg on Friday for a Week 0 contest to open the football season.
And, no, it's not about last year's 70-12 Cross County win. Although the Cougars are likely to roll again, their attention for 2021 comes down to a simple philosophy - it's about us.
Cross Country respects everyone, fears no one, but this year has decided its best approach for a potential run to a state championship is an inward focus on itself. Become they best it can be while worrying less about the opposition is the strategy Cross County will utilize in an attempt to move past back-to-back losses in the state semifinals.
"Our kids are motivated. It's been tough to lose. Not that we didn't enjoy the experiences, but two years ago we kind of stumbled into the semifinals and were proud of what we did. Last year we felt like we let one slip," coach Hayden DeLano said. "...Last year, we talked a lot about opponents and this and that. This year we're really staying away from anything outside our team, our organization and staying focused on getting better each day."
Cross County was a surprise participant in the 2019 semifinals after staring 1-3. The Cougars won six of the next seven and found themselves one win away from Lincoln when rival, and eventual state champion, Osceola/High Plains halted the magical season.
A favorite to at least make it that far again last year, the Cougars won every game until a 37-36 loss to Burwell in the semis ended the year 11-1. Making matters worse, Cross County led 22-0.
But while the Cougars will always regret that missed opportunity, DeLano said there wasn't much more they could have done. Cross County kept its foot on the gas but was in a battle with an experienced, championship squad that didn't panic after falling into a big hole.
Burwell was within eight points at halftime then took the lead for good at the start of the fourth. Cross County answered but then missed on the two-point conversion. The Cougars made a stop and had the ball back but fumbled away their last drive and watched helplessly as Burwell ran out the clock.
"It's definitely something that's been on my mind for 330 days now or however long it's been," DeLano said. "I know the kids have moved on, which is good. That's something I appreciate about young people - they're able to bounce back a lot faster than the average coach. Burwell earned everything that happened. I haven't seen a team that can fight like that maybe ever in my coaching career. They're just capable and tough."
DeLano would like to think he brings a similar squad to the field this fall. Carter Seim and Isaac Noyd became the first running back tandem in Nebraska to both rush for 2,000 yards last season.
Noyd has since graduated but Seim is more than capable of replacing part of Noyd's production. The two nearly split carries evenly, alternating rushing attempts. Seim's average workload per night will likely increase by five or six while the rest of those yards will be filled by committee. And in a tough spot and needing their horse to come through, DeLano has no doubt Seim can deliver if more is required.
"He has taken the offseason extremely serious. He's bulked up about 25 pounds to about 215 and got a step faster," DeLano said. "He's definitely a football dude through and through."
Up front, Seim will have four of the five lineman back to clear holes. There are three seniors, a junior and a sophomore with experience. Quarterback Shayden Lundstrom is poised for a big season. Tight end Cory Hollinger, though good last year, was hurt most of the season and playing less than 100%. He's back to full strength for the fall. Haiden Hild has had to wait his turn to carry the ball but he's hungry and capable.
"These guys are leaders on the field, in the classroom, in town, in the community and in the weight room," DeLano said. "We have all the pieces. These guys are eager to capitalize on that."
Cross County won't assume an exact carry over of offensive success, but that side of the ball looks the most to maintain that consistency. Defense is likely where the Cougars can make the biggest step. Three seniors return up front and are backed up by three more. Overall, DeLano said, it'll be a unit made up almost entirely of senior leadership.
He and the staff have changed a few things on that side of the ball, moved personnel and altered a few calls in an attempt to shore up any remaining weaknesses.
"When it's October, November, you definitely can't be giving up 37 points when you're trying to make the next step," DeLano said.
After Friday's Week 0 home contest, the rest of Cross County's schedule consists of a road game at Clarkson/Leigh, trip to No. 3 Howells-Dodge, back home for Nebraska Christian, at Shelby-Rising City, home for East Butler and home and at Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family.
"It's definitely a unique group. They're athletes, not just football dudes, they're athletes," DeLano said. "Our senior class is the strongest group of kids we've ever had. They can go compete on the basketball court, we've got a wrestling state champion in there, they can go compete for medals in track and some of them were just part of the semifinals in Legion baseball. They're your stereotypical small town dudes that just love to compete and love being out there with their friends. They're a hoot. They keep you on your toes, but when it's go time, it's go time."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.