Cougars on a mission for more

Noyd has since graduated but Seim is more than capable of replacing part of Noyd's production. The two nearly split carries evenly, alternating rushing attempts. Seim's average workload per night will likely increase by five or six while the rest of those yards will be filled by committee. And in a tough spot and needing their horse to come through, DeLano has no doubt Seim can deliver if more is required.

"He has taken the offseason extremely serious. He's bulked up about 25 pounds to about 215 and got a step faster," DeLano said. "He's definitely a football dude through and through."

Up front, Seim will have four of the five lineman back to clear holes. There are three seniors, a junior and a sophomore with experience. Quarterback Shayden Lundstrom is poised for a big season. Tight end Cory Hollinger, though good last year, was hurt most of the season and playing less than 100%. He's back to full strength for the fall. Haiden Hild has had to wait his turn to carry the ball but he's hungry and capable.

"These guys are leaders on the field, in the classroom, in town, in the community and in the weight room," DeLano said. "We have all the pieces. These guys are eager to capitalize on that."