Cougars pound Patriots, take top spot in D-1

Three straight Cross County touchdowns between the end of the second quarter and the start of the third gave the Cougars an insurmountable lead on Friday in a battle of the top two teams in D-1 according to the Lincoln Journal Star.

Cross County, No. 2, went on the road and took down No. 1 Clarkson/Leigh 56-36.

The Cougars already had a game under their belt - a 70-12 win over Blue Hill in Week 0 - but it was the Patriots that put a drive together and led 6-0. Cross County then scored the next three touchdowns, saw the lead cut to 20-14 but then scored three more in a row again and cruised to the 20-point win.

The backfield combo of Carter Seim and Isaac Noyd was deadly again, combining for 357 yards and six touchdowns. Seim carried it 17 times for 184 yards while Noyd touched it 18 times and totaled 173. Clarkson/Leigh quarterback Lance Paprocki gained 132 rush yards on 25 carries with two touchdowns while running back Tommy McEvoy picked up 93 on 19 carries with two scores.

"It was definitely a big win for our program. Our boys played really well in terms of effort and energy," Cross County coach Hayden DeLano said. "We struggled a bit schematically but feel like that can be cleaned up moving forward."