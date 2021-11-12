Cross County at a crossroads

Cross County football will have more opportunities to play in the state title again someday. But for the current crop of Cougars, Friday is the last chance to right the wrongs of the past two years.

Cross County goes on the road Friday to face Hitchcock County in the third straight semifinal appearance for the program. The Cougars lost to eventual state champion Osceola/High Plains when the Stormdogs put together a game-winning drive in the final minutes two years ago. Cross County led Burwell 22-0 last season but came up short.

Both are the type of losses that can hang around and fester. How much are either on the minds of the Cougars as they prepare for Friday?

"Ignore it, we’ve been good enough to win it all the last two years, in my opinion. Unfortunately, we let that opportunity go," coach Hayden DeLano said. "None of that matters anymore. Attention is fully on this year's semifinal and Hitchcock County."

Trying to do what the last two groups of Cougars could not will mean knocking off a 10-1 Falcon team whose only loss came in Week 4 to Dundy-County-Stratton. DCS is a playoff team that went 9-2 and that was just eliminated last week by Howells-Dodge.

The rest of the Hitchcock County schedule includes wins over D-2 playoff team Leyton and Alma, Cambridge and Hi-Line in D-1. However, only Leyton made it out of the first round.

The Falcons are averaging 49 points per game while allowing just 11. They've rumbled to 325 yards rushing per game, 59 rushing touchdowns and have two backs, Keynan Gaston and Braydn Hutto that have both eclipsed 1,000 yards. Gaston also plays quarterback and has thrown 30 for 47 (64%) with 12 touchdowns and one interception.

"They run the ball very well. They’re big and physical. They’re also extremely hard nosed and talented on defense," DeLano said. "Their entire team is concerning. There's a reason they're in the semis."

Hitchcock County is making its third straight trip to the postseason but has lost in the first round in each of the past two. The program was 0-5 all-time in the postseason before winning three times this fall.

Cross County has gone 10-1 with a schedule that included six playoff teams and postseason wins over Clarkson/Leigh, Weeping Water and Nebraska City Lourdes. The lone loss was to Howells-Dodge - a semifinalist on the other side of the bracket.

The Cougars are scoring 59 points per game and allowing 20. Carter Seim has rushed for 1,614 yards, averages more than 11 per carry and has scored 32 touchdowns despite missing three games. Quarterback Shayden Lundstrom is 23 of 41 throwing (56%) with 457 yards, eight touchdowns and an interception. He's added 622 yards and 10 scores with his legs. Haiden Hild also has over 1,000 yards on the ground with 1,201 and 24 touchdowns.

"Establishing the run game and finding stops on defense," are what DeLano said will determine the outcome.

Howells-Dodge vs. Burwell: The Jaguars and the Longhorns meet for the second straight season in the playoffs following a 50-14 win for Burwell last year in the second round.

Burwell has played in the past two championships and is in position for a third following an 11-0 year, five regular-season wins over playoff teams and victories the past three weeks against 3-6 Amherst, 6-4 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family and 9-2 Anselmo-Merna.

Burwell is scoring 52 points per game and allowing 18. Howells-Dodge is also 11-0 with four regular-season wins over playoff teams and a postseason journey that includes 5-4 Elmwood-Murdock, 7-3 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge and 9-2 Dundy-County-Stratton.

Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.

