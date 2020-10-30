Cross County prepares for Cambridge's balanced attack

No. 2 Cross County (9-0) will be looking to make it back to the quarterfinals of the D1 football playoffs on Friday in a road game against 15 seed Cambridge (4-3).

The Trojans enter the game with a balanced attack of running and passing. They rush for 164 yards a game and pass for just over 157 yards a game.

The system is in contrast to a Cross County team that runs for over 413 yards a game and rarely puts the ball in the air.

"It’s definitely an interesting one," Cougar head coach Hayden DeLano said. "Our styles and philosophies are quite different. They are multiple on offense and spread the ball around. They have a lot of weapons and really work at out-scheming you and getting their players in space. Obviously, them being that far out west has us in the dark -n o similar opponents or real familiarity with them."