Cross County prepares for Cambridge's balanced attack

No. 2 Cross County (9-0) will be looking to make it back to the quarterfinals of the D1 football playoffs on Friday in a road game against 15 seed Cambridge (4-3).
The Trojans enter the game with a balanced attack of running and passing. They rush for 164 yards a game and pass for just over 157 yards a game.
The system is in contrast to a Cross County team that runs for over 413 yards a game and rarely puts the ball in the air.
"It’s definitely an interesting one," Cougar head coach Hayden DeLano said. "Our styles and philosophies are quite different. They are multiple on offense and spread the ball around. They have a lot of weapons and really work at out-scheming you and getting their players in space. Obviously, them being that far out west has us in the dark -n o similar opponents or real familiarity with them."
Cambridge is nearly a three-hour drive from Strombsburg down near the southwestern border of the state. Trojan junior quarterback Quintin Shaner leads the team on offense. He has passed for 664 yards and seven touchdowns and has rushed for 271 yards and five scores. Senior Ethan Sides leads the team in rushing with 459 yards and six touchdowns.
Junior Clayton Sayer is another key piece in the running game with 234 yards and two touchdowns.
Shaner utilizes several receivers in the passing game. Junior wide receiver Dahlton Wood, who stands at 6-7, has 21 receptions for 345 yards and three touchdowns, sophomore Kohan Grindle has hauled in 19 catches for 312 yards for four touchdowns and junior CJ Fiene has 276 yards and four touchdowns on 14 catches.
Sides has proven to be the main force on defense with 95 tackles including six for a loss. Wood has recorded eight sacks.
"They have several key players. (Sayer) and (Sides) in the backfield are both nice players, kind of a power back, speed back combo. They have three to four receiving threats as well. (Wood) is a matchup nightmare and will pose a big threat against our defense."
Cambridge started out the season with a win at Sutherland (5-4) but dropped to 1-2 with losses to Amherst (5-4) and Southern Valley (5-4). The Trojans improved to 3-2 in the next two weeks with a win at home against Arapahoe (4-4) and at Hitchcock County (6-3).
Cambridge's next two games were canceled before the regular season finale loss to No. 4 Dundy County Stratton (8-0).
Cambridge defeated Sutherland for a second time in the first round of the playoffs.
"We are going to have to be really sound on defense," DeLano said. "Especially our IQ. They can out leverage you and get the weapons they have in a spot to be successful if you can’t think. Offensively, we will be challenged by one of the best defenses we have seen this year. They’re big upfront and have some good speed in the defensive backfield."
Peter Huguenin is a sports reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!