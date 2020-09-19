Crusaders drop Vikings to 1-3 in third straight Lakeview loss

Déjà vu all over again?
For the second straight season, Lakeview football is in the midst of a three-game losing streak following a 19-14 loss at Lincoln Christian on Friday. A year ago, the team started 3-0 before five losses in a row ruined hopes for the playoffs. This time around, Lakeview has lost three of its first four following a blowout win at Boys Town in Week 1.
None of the previous 16 Viking seasons have included back-to-back years with three or more straight losses.
Friday it was an inability to make plays in the fourth quarter that cost Lakeview its most recent heartbreak.
Lincoln Christian scored on a 36-yard fourth-quarter touchdown pass to take a 19-14 lead - just the third Crusader pass of the game.
Lakeview was driving with four minutes left when Lincoln Christian halted the possession on a fourth-and-3. The Crusaders then converted two fourth down plays of their own and ran out the clock.
"We had everything from snap problems to going the wrong way on plays to missing blocking assignments. We just had plays that were drive killers, putting us behind the chains," coach Kurt Frenzen said. "We couldn't overcome that."
Lincoln Christian scored on its first possession - a 4-yard run to cap a drive after Lakeview started the game with a punt. The Vikings tied it up on Kolby Blaser's 17-yard touchdown pass to Adam Van Cleave late in the first period.
It stayed that way until early in the third when a 23-yard pass to LC's Carter Sitzman set him up for a 1-yard touchdown run moments later. But the Crusaders missed the extra point and fell behind 14-13 when Van Cleave went in from a yard out at the start of the fourth quarter.
Lincoln Christian answered on the long pass play then stepped up on defense for one last stop. The hosts converted twice on fourth down in the final two minutes to deny Lakeview another possession.
Following two losses with less than 50 yards rushing, Lakeview was marginally better on Friday but still only averaged 2.8 yards per carry on 46 attempts.
Austen Smith had 89 on 27 carries with a long of 10. Van Cleave caught seven passes for 88 yards. Quarterback Kolby Blaser was 8 of 17 with 93 yards.
The Lincoln Christian defense picked off one pass and sacked Blaser once.
The Crusaders haven't been 4-0 since 2013. They've allowed just 35 combined points in their four wins.
"We're just not executing," Frenzen said. "We just have to figure out how to deliver the message and prepare the kids because, ultimately, the coaches have to have them prepared and ready to go, and tonight they were not."
Lakeview hasn't had three losses in its first four since 2014 when the Vikings started 0-5.
Despite the struggles, each of the losses have been to quality opponents - No. 2 Pierce, No. 4 Wayne and now an unbeaten Lincoln Christian team poised to enter the C-1 top 10.
"The problem is, we've had chances to win every one of those games, especially the last two," Frenzen said. "We're not taking care of business when it really counts."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
