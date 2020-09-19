Crusaders drop Vikings to 1-3 in third straight Lakeview loss

It stayed that way until early in the third when a 23-yard pass to LC's Carter Sitzman set him up for a 1-yard touchdown run moments later. But the Crusaders missed the extra point and fell behind 14-13 when Van Cleave went in from a yard out at the start of the fourth quarter.

Lincoln Christian answered on the long pass play then stepped up on defense for one last stop. The hosts converted twice on fourth down in the final two minutes to deny Lakeview another possession.

Following two losses with less than 50 yards rushing, Lakeview was marginally better on Friday but still only averaged 2.8 yards per carry on 46 attempts.

Austen Smith had 89 on 27 carries with a long of 10. Van Cleave caught seven passes for 88 yards. Quarterback Kolby Blaser was 8 of 17 with 93 yards.

The Lincoln Christian defense picked off one pass and sacked Blaser once.

The Crusaders haven't been 4-0 since 2013. They've allowed just 35 combined points in their four wins.

"We're just not executing," Frenzen said. "We just have to figure out how to deliver the message and prepare the kids because, ultimately, the coaches have to have them prepared and ready to go, and tonight they were not."