Both Columbus High and Lakeview football suffered home losses in Week 3, and this Friday, the two teams will stay at home for Week 4 seeking bounce-back wins.

Columbus and Lakeview both lost to top 10 teams, according to team rankings by the Lincoln Journal Star. The Discoverers lost 40-26 to Class A No. 6 Omaha North and the Vikings fell 35-0 to Class C-1 No. 1 Boone Central.

The Discoverers kick off local play for Week 4 against visiting North Platte at 6 p.m. today, Sept. 15, and the Vikings kickoff an hour later at home against St. Paul.

Columbus football

The 2-2 Columbus Discoverers host 0-3 North Platte for a Week 4 matchup.

While the North Platte Bulldogs have yet to win to this point in their season, their three losses have all been by one score. They opened the season with a 41-35 loss to Papillion-LaVista South before losing to Grand Island 28-27. In their most recent game, the Bulldogs fell 24-21 to Scottsbluff.

Columbus gave up some big plays in the Week 3 loss and hopes to eliminate them against North Platte while also improving on offense.

"Eliminating the big plays on defense, we had too many last week," Columbus coach Craig Williams said. "Offensively we need to move the football and execute for four quarters instead of two."

The Discoverers played well physically against Omaha North and is looking to do the same against North Platte.

"We attacked at the point of attack on both sides of the ball," Williams said. "We simply missed some fits on defense and missed some assignments on offense."

Through the three games, the Bulldogs have passed for 73 yards but rushed for 951 and had 11 touchdowns on the ground.

The Bulldogs' rushing attack has been led by Xavier Albertson and quarterback Caden Joneson with the two running for 283 and 241 yards, respectively.

Slowing down the Bulldog rushing attack has been a point of emphasis for the Discoverers during practice this week.

"Prep has been very detailed. North Platte is excellent at using angles and alignment to their advantage," Williams said. "They do everything for a reason and you must be locked into those details to slow them down."

Last year, North Platte's rushing ability was an issue for the Discoverers in a 28-0 win for the Bulldogs. North Platte finished with 310 yards on the ground against Columbus including 53 from Joneson.

While Columbus expects a similar approach from the Bulldogs from last year, they have been focused on film from the first three Bulldog games of 2023.

"They run the same schemes on both sides of the ball so we are looking more at this year's film to get info on personnel," Williams said.

Columbus' key to victory against the Bulldogs will be stopping their run, especially on early downs. Columbus will also look to lean on their run game to control the clock against the Bulldogs. Michael Voichoskie has led the Discoverers with 323 yards on the ground.

"Our defense cannot be in a third or fourth and short," Williams said. "North Platte is too good at that distance. We must score in all four quarters. Time of possession is vital against this team and we must make sure we are not trying to play catch up when they have the football."

Lakeview football

The 1-2 Lakeview Vikings have yet to win a game at home this season and are looking to change that against the 1-2 St. Paul Wildcats.

Lakeview has hosted Ashland-Greenwood and Boone Central and lost those two games by a combined score of 63-3.

Despite being shutout 35-0 last week, Lakeview's defense was energetic in the loss after allowing two early scores and then holding the Cardinals scoreless for the next quarter.

"We need to continue to play with a high level of energy," Lakeview coach Kurt Frenzen said. "We saw that against Boone Central especially on defense. We need to see that spread into the other area of our game."

The Vikings are looking to make some improvements from the loss to Boone Central.

"We continue to have some missed assignments on offense," Frenzen said. "We have seen some real bright spots over the last three games regardless of the opponent. We have played some really good football at times but we haven't been able to stack positive plays."

Lakeview's offense will look to have a better game against St. Paul after Derek Line led the team with just 38 yards on the ground. Line also finished with a fumble recovery in the loss, with turnovers being a point of emphasis the Vikings will look to force more against St. Paul.

"We must get more turnovers," Frenzen said. "Our players are aware of the importance of winning the turnover battle each and every game."

St. Paul won its home opener against O'Neill 18-13 but has since lost 33-0 to Minden and 22-20 to Scotus Central Catholic.

Senior quarterback Ashton Meinecke has led the St. Paul offense after tossing for 356 yards and three touchdowns. He has also added 88 yards with his legs.

The Wildcats have had 416 yards on the ground with Cody Kuszack having a team-high 195.

The Vikings will look to hold the St. Paul offense and move the ball against the Wildcats after a week of practice.

"We have had a really good week of practice," Frenzen said. "Our Tuesday practice was especially sharp. We need to now carry that over."

Lakeview beat St. Paul last year with ease in a 21-0 victory.

Despite the win, the Wildcats have many new faces within their program and the Vikings aren't focusing on last year's game.

"St. Paul has a whole new coaching staff we are actually just focusing on the 2023 version of the Wildcats," Frenzen said.