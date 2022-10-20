Discoverers battle to the end in six-point road loss at North Star

LINCOLN - Columbus High football aimed to end their seven-game losing streak and bookend the season with victories Thursday at Lincoln North Star at Seacrest Field in Lincoln.

The Discoverers held the Gators offense in check for most of the night, intercepting four passes. Facing a 4th-and-19 at the Gators 34, Columbus brought the field goal unit to attempt a 51-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter in a 14-14 game.

Tanner Esch, who scored two touchdowns and intercepted two passes, ran a fake field goal to the Gators’ 11-yard line for a gain of 23 yards. Four plays later, Esch kicked a 28-yard field goal through the uprights to put Columbus ahead 17-14 with 4:42 remaining in regulation.

North Star started the ensuing possession on their own 39. On the first play from scrimmage, Gators quarterback Beaudree Ball connected with wide receiver Sam Schaefer for big gain deep into Columbus territory. A facemask penalty on the Discoverers on the same play set the Gators up at the 17-yard line.

After a conversion on 3rd-and-2, North Star tailback Tramaine Lister scored a 5-yard touchdown run to put the team back in front 20-17.

The Discoverers started the next possession at its own 20 with 2:42 remaining. Will Wickham threw two incomplete passes and, following a false start, connected with Esch for a gain of 7 yards. On 4th-and-8, the Gators sacked Wickham for a turnover on downs.

Following a North Star field goal, the Discoverers started its final possession at their own 32 with 49 seconds remaining.

Esch caught a 9-yard pass and Liam Blaser converted a 4th-and-1 with a 5-yard run. Wickham threw an incompletion setting up one last chance with eight seconds left at their own 46. Wickham, rolling to his right, dumped the ball short to Blaser for the final play of the game as North Star won 23-17.

"I told them in the huddle ... this group does a ton for our school and our community and I'm proud of them. I'm proud of the effort they put forth every day in practice. It wasn't perfect (tonight), but we made some big plays though," Discoverers head coach Craig Williams said. "We came out and battled the entire game. This group of seniors has won a ton of football games and they've left a mark on this program. I know the underclassmen are going to take it and move forward and it's going to be bright things for this program."

The Discoverers finished the season 1-8, but Williams said the record didn’t impact the players and the effort they gave the entire season.

"They come and have fun and enjoy each other. They're enthusiastic. We had a rough second quarter (tonight) and it just shows the heart of these guys that they came back out in the third quarter and hit a big play and then we battled," Williams said. "Things weren't great on offense, but our defense was playing well. We hit a big special teams play to set things up. This is a group that's been fun to be around. This group of seniors and we're proud of them."

Esch, a junior, opened the scoring with a 21-yard touchdown run on Columbus’ first offensive drive of the game. The Discoverers drove 86 yards on six plays with Braylon VanCura completing a 46-yard pass to Dylan Crumley setting up the Esch score.

North Star struggled to generate offense, punting the ball five times and throwing two interceptions before finally finding the end zone on a Ball QB sneak with 4:17 remaining in the first half.

After Columbus turned the ball over on downs, the Gators scored in the final minute of the half on a 1-yard touchdown run by Jordan Anderson to put them ahead 14-7 at halftime.

The Discoverers answered right back on the first possession of the second half on the longest passing play of the season. Wickham found Esch downfield with the junior maintaining his balance and breaking numerous tackles to reach the end zone on a 61-yard score to tie the game 14-14.

Sophomore Luke Messersmith intercepted two passes and the Discoverers sacked Ball three times. Cooper Buxton, also a sophomore, sacked the Gator signal-caller twice and junior John Bloomquist sacked Ball to end the third quarter.

"Our defense did a great job in the first half where offensively we had some guys that were open downfield and we just missed them," Williams said. "Our defense kept hanging around and they kept making plays for us and kept giving us opportunities. We finally capitalized in the third quarter. Our defensive staff did a great job holding us in there and keeping us in the game all night."

Nineteen Discoverer seniors played their final high school football game on Thursday. They led Columbus to its first seven-win season in four years in 2021 and to two playoff appearances.

"A lot of these guys played as sophomores as backups. A lot of them played last year as backups. The hardest part this year was go through some physical struggles. We got a couple of seniors on the sideline on crutches that would've been starting (tonight)," Williams said. "At some point during the year, just all those seniors were on and off the field with some type of injury. It was tough to watch them go through that, not even as a football player but just a young man because you care about the young man."

The Discoverers featured a young, inexperienced group. After the experienced gained by a large amount of sophomores and juniors, Williams said he hopes this season provides a foundation heading into the offseason.

"The biggest thing is they know what it's like to step on this field and play Class A football against some of the better teams in the state," he said. "They understand now that when we're on them in the offseason, we're pushing them in the offseason, there's a reason for it and they're going to keep battling. I trust the character of these young men is going to show through in the offseason and we'll have an outstanding year next year."