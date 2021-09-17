Discoverers build big lead in homecoming win

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Northeast finally responded on an 18-yard pass for a score but a failed onside kick gave the Discoverers the ball at the Rocket 48. They were back on the scoreboard with Mickey's 21-yard touchdown throw to Hausmann that made it 40-6 at half following another missed PAT.

"We executed well and came out firing on all cylinders," Mickey said. "It felt good in the first half. We got the backups in and got them some reps, but we've got some things to work on."

Mickey didn't play after halftime except to hold for extra points and serve as the safety valve for the hands team.

After the defense stopped the first Northeast drive of the second half, the offense took over on its own 2, rushed for negative-1, committed a hold and a false start and threw an incomplete pass.

That was the story of the second half. Columbus had its punt blocked with 4:46 left in the third, Northeast scored on a 59-yard touchdown run, CHS answered with Braylon VanCura's 2-yard score but two more Rocket touchdowns were scored in the final three minutes. One of those came after a Discoverer fumble in the Columbus red zone.