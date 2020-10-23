Discoverers can make history in rare playoff home game

Although it's been just four years since the last time Columbus High hosted a home playoff game, it's been two decades since the last time the Discoverers won a postseason game at home.

Granted, there have only been a few opportunities for such between then and now, but the position the Discoverers are in is not lost on them or coach Craig Williams.

This year's team has the chance to do something he's never done, nor the program has experienced in a generation. It's an exciting time to be on the roster.

"The kids are having a lot of fun in practice, a lot more fun than normally. They're really competing against each other. I think they sense that we're coming up on however many weeks we have left," Williams said. "They're enjoying each other out there more than they ever have. It's good to see because it raises the intensity level and the excitement in practice."

Practice has consisted of finding ways to solve the Papillion-La Vista defense. The Monarchs have allowed more than 40 points twice, and more than 30 once, but those losses were to top-five teams. It's a group that takes a hard pursuit on the ball and is attacking on every play.