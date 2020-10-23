Discoverers can make history in rare playoff home game

Although it's been just four years since the last time Columbus High hosted a home playoff game, it's been two decades since the last time the Discoverers won a postseason game at home.
Granted, there have only been a few opportunities for such between then and now, but the position the Discoverers are in is not lost on them or coach Craig Williams.
This year's team has the chance to do something he's never done, nor the program has experienced in a generation. It's an exciting time to be on the roster.
"The kids are having a lot of fun in practice, a lot more fun than normally. They're really competing against each other. I think they sense that we're coming up on however many weeks we have left," Williams said. "They're enjoying each other out there more than they ever have. It's good to see because it raises the intensity level and the excitement in practice."
Practice has consisted of finding ways to solve the Papillion-La Vista defense. The Monarchs have allowed more than 40 points twice, and more than 30 once, but those losses were to top-five teams. It's a group that takes a hard pursuit on the ball and is attacking on every play.
Though the Papio offense has been inconsistent, Williams said the disruptive nature of the defense is a reason why the Monarchs will have a chance on Friday afternoon at Pawnee Park.
"It's one of the more aggressive defenses we've seen this year," he said. "They've got a couple guys on that side of the ball that just get after it."
Those guys would be the trio of junior Will Hubert, Kaden Johnson and Hunter Foral. Foral and Hubert, linebackers, lead the team in tackles for loss. Johnson, a strong safety, has more than 60 stops and seven behind the line. Each of the three has more than 60 tackles. Hubert has made 40 tackles for loss.
"They just don't seem to quit on every play," Williams said. "I certainly think that's the strength of their team."
Offensively, Papillion-LaVista averages less than 300 yards per game and fewer than 300 on the ground. Lately, it's been freshman Octavian Pirtle under center after Seth Obermeyer was the signal-caller earlier in the year.
But regardless of who's under center, and what the Papio defense cooks up for Friday, Williams said keeping the Monarchs off schedule offensively and being patient when Columbus has the ball will be keys to victory.
"You've got to keep grinding out every snap, and eventually you'll get your opportunities," he said. "You've got to make sure everybody is doing in the right direction and doing the right thing when those opportunities arise."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
