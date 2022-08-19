Discoverers defeat Fremont 28-21, retain F&C Cup on goal-line stand

FREMONT - In the first head-to-head meeting in three years, the F&C Cup came down to the final play. With the Discoverers leading 28-21 lead, Fremont drove the length of the field to the Columbus High 11-yard line with 4.9 seconds remaining in regulation.

Tigers quarterback Hudson Cunnings scrambled to his left and sprinted to the left pylon. After breaking a tackle, junior linebacker Caden Kapels tackled Cunnings short of the goal line to seal a 28-21 rivalry win Friday night at Heedum Field in Fremont.

"I thought it was one of the gutsiest performances that we've had here at Columbus. I told our guys after the game I don't care what the stats are. I don't care what the score is. It was two good football teams laying it on the line in Week 0," Discoverers head coach Craig Williams said. "We played with a lot of guts. A lot of heart. We had guys going. They had guys going down. It was whoever was going to play with more heart in the last couple plays and it couldn't get any closer. I think this is two evenly matched teams getting after it and I'm proud of our kids."

Junior Dylan Crumley, in his first F&C Cup rivalry game, set-up the game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter and nearly caught an interception on Fremont's final drive of the game.

"It's a great feeling. This is a big rivalry for us," Crumley said. "We got the F&C Cup to bring back home. We don't want Fremont to have it and we're going to keep having it over in Columbus."

In a battle of the trenches, Columbus' experienced O-line paved the way for a big night on the ground. The Discoverers rushed for 314 yards and all four touchdowns.

Senior Liam Blaser led the the three-headed rushing attack, ending the night with 161 yards and three touchdown.

"My night on the ground starts up front," Blaser said. "Those guys, I give it all to them. They pounded up front, got low and that's why we did so well up front."

After a punt on their opening possession, the Discovers got the ball right back on a Kapels interception, the first of his career. Columbus marched down the field with a four-play, 70-yard touchdown drive.

On the third play of the drive, Blaser broke the first level of Fremont's defense for a 34-yard run to the Fremont 24-yard line. Junior Tanner Esch, on the next snap, rushed it into the end zone to put the Discoverers ahead 7-0 with 7:44 remaining in the first quarter. It was Esch's first career rushing touchdown and his second touchdown overall.

Fremont answered on the ensuing drive. Following six straight running plays, Cunnings launched a ball over the top of the CHS defense to senior wide receiver Jackson Cyza for a 58-yard touchdown catch.

With the score 7-7, Columbus pulled back ahead with 10:44 remaining in the second quarter on a 9-yard touchdown run by Blaser. The Discoverers capped a methodical 13-play, 80-yard drive that took 5:37 off the clock.

Cunnings evened the game less than two minutes later on a 60-yard touchdown run. The game entered halftime tied 14-14 after a missed field goal by Fremont and a Braylon VanCura interception.

Fremont took its first lead of the game on an 11-yard touchdown run by Cunnings to cap a six-play, 80-yard drive.

The momentum swung halfway through the third quarter after the junior Carter Fedde blocked a punt, setting up CHS at the Fremont 2-yard line. Two plays later, Blaser rushed through a hole right up the middle to tie the game at 21-21.

"We said two weeks ago when we came into camp that we wanted to be the special teams unit in the state because we struggled at times last year, so we've been working on those types of things," Williams said. "It was just tremendous for these kids to get some justification in that first game and the work they've put in the first two weeks."

After three consecutive punts, Columbus received the ball at its own 10-yard line with 7:55 remaining in regulation. Facing a third down and three at its own 29, Crumley gained 5 yards for the conversion.

The Discoverers faced a fourth and two at the Fremont 45 and once again, they handed the ball off to Blaser, who gained 13 yards. On the next play, Crumley bounced to the outside and took the carry 30 yards to the Fremont two, drawing a facemask penalty.

From the one-yard line, Blaser received the handoff and scored the decisive touchdown to put Columbus ahead 28-21 with 1:53 remaining in regulation.

Fremont took over at its own 21 and Cunnings led the Tigers into Discoverer territory on four passes and two rushes. On the final play of the game, Cunnings took off rolling to his left as the Discoverers had the Tiger wide receivers covered.

Blaser made the initial hit along the sideline on Cunnings before Kapels brought him down short of the pylon.

"The anxiety is there. You see him running for the end zone," Crumley said. "You want to stop him and we did and we got the dub."

Cunnings comprised 388 of Fremont's 419 yards offensively. The senior quarterback rushed for 218 yards and passed for 170 yards with three total touchdowns.

Williams said you can see some of the inexperience in the first half among the Discoverer linebackers, but after some halftime adjustments, he saw the unit read the game better.

"We're breaking in some new linebackers. To have a game like this that they're so physical up front then you got a quarterback that is very physical and can run the ball, that's a tough task," Williams said. "You got two inside linebackers around Liam (Blaser) that had to figure things out in their read game. They were struggling early in the first half, especially. Made a few adjustments and slowed it down just enough for us."

Blaser said he's excited to see how the young defense builds off of this performance heading into the next game.

"We're not returning a lot of guys on defense, so I think that just carries momentum into next week and we can learn a lot from this one," Blaser said.

Columbus will look to make it two rivalry wins in as many weeks on Friday when it hosts Norfolk.

"To me, the building on it is more than the play on the field," Williams said. "It comes with the heart and discipline and the belief they can come together as a team and step up against a good football team and win a game when the game is on the line."