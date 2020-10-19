Discoverers draw Monarchs, 13 seed

Columbus High football coach Craig Williams and his staff played the waiting game Saturday. When a decision was finally revealed, it was just about what could be expected.
CHS drew the No. 13 seed for the Class A playoffs that begin Friday and will face Papillion-La Vista at home. The game begins at 3 p.m. since Scotus and Lakeview were already scheduled for a night game at Pawnee Park Memorial Field.
With a win, Columbus would advance to the second round on Oct. 30 at Lincoln Southeast.
CHS ended the season 15th in the wildcard point standings and with a wildcard-eligible record of 3-3. Since the opening win over Scottsbluff was a rescheduled game, it did not figure into the points. Regardless, Class A did away with setting the playoffs based solely on that metric this season. Since seven Omaha Public Schools opted out of the football season, the NSAA decided instead to expand the playoffs to all 24 teams remaining.
The field was seeded 1-24 based on what the committee of five came up with Saturday morning. The top eight seeds (Bellevue West, Omaha Westside, Millard South, Southeast, Elkhorn South, Creighton Prep, Lincoln East, Gretna) receive a first-round bye.
"We're sitting right about where we thought. I think the committee was pretty accurate where they play placed everybody, and I think it was a fair draw for everybody," Williams said. "The whole thing was interesting. Saturday morning was brutal waiting for that bracket to come out."
Papillion-La Vista put together a 2-6 record with wins over Papillion-La Vista South and Norfolk. Losses included No. 6 Creighton Prep, No. 2 Westside, No. 4 Elkhorn South, No. 5 Southeast, Lincoln Southwest and Bellevue East. The Monarchs come into Friday on a four-game losing streak.
"They're a team that's played really well this year," Williams said. "They played well against Prep, lost that game by less than a touchdown, and played well in the first half; same thing against Elkhorn South. So, they've been in the trenches with some of the best teams in the state."
Though Friday includes an irregular start time, that will have little effect on CHS's preparation. Since Columbus played at Bellevue West on Thursday, the Discoverers were back together last Friday already reviewing film and finishing up feedback on the loss to the Thunderbirds.
"That game was extremely physical, so I'm giving the kids as much rest and recovery as possible. We're not getting together Monday morning, but after school, we'll get back to our normal game plan prep and do our run throughs on the field," Williams said. "It'll be a pretty normal week after that."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!