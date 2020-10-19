Discoverers draw Monarchs, 13 seed

Columbus High football coach Craig Williams and his staff played the waiting game Saturday. When a decision was finally revealed, it was just about what could be expected.

CHS drew the No. 13 seed for the Class A playoffs that begin Friday and will face Papillion-La Vista at home. The game begins at 3 p.m. since Scotus and Lakeview were already scheduled for a night game at Pawnee Park Memorial Field.

With a win, Columbus would advance to the second round on Oct. 30 at Lincoln Southeast.

CHS ended the season 15th in the wildcard point standings and with a wildcard-eligible record of 3-3. Since the opening win over Scottsbluff was a rescheduled game, it did not figure into the points. Regardless, Class A did away with setting the playoffs based solely on that metric this season. Since seven Omaha Public Schools opted out of the football season, the NSAA decided instead to expand the playoffs to all 24 teams remaining.

The field was seeded 1-24 based on what the committee of five came up with Saturday morning. The top eight seeds (Bellevue West, Omaha Westside, Millard South, Southeast, Elkhorn South, Creighton Prep, Lincoln East, Gretna) receive a first-round bye.